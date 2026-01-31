Players of Manchester United take part in a minute's silence in memory of former football player Diogo Jota. (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have recently scouted the player in action. It remains to be seen whether they decide to sign the player in the near future.

Stankovic is on the radar of Arsenal as well.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, Moretto said: “Many English clubs have gone to watch him and scout him live – Tottenham, Manchester United, lots of teams.” “But Inter are continuing to follow Stankovic’s development, and they’re staying very calm. Why? Because they have the option to bring him back home either in summer 2026 (July 2026) by paying €23 million, or in July 2027 by paying €25 million. So basically, in the end, it’s all in Inter’s hands.”

The midfielder joined the Belgian club from Inter Milan, and he has done quite well for them. Meanwhile, Inter are keeping tabs on his progress and have an option to bring him back to the club. They could sign him for a fee of €23 million at the end of the season or for a fee of €25 million in the summer of 2027. That clearly gives the Italian club an advantage in the transfer race.

Both clubs could use Stankovic

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official proposal to complete the deal. The young midfielder can play as a defensive midfielder or a central defender. His versatility would be a huge bonus. Both clubs need more quality in the defensive midfield department, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. They have the resources to pay more than Inter Milan, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The midfielder could be attracted to playing in the Premier League. It would be a huge step up for him, and he would get to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world. Manchester United need a long-term replacement for Casemiro, and signing Stanković makes a lot of sense. On the other hand, Tottenham will need to replace Yves Bissouma, who is expected to leave the club in the summer.