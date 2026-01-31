Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield unit with the signing of Joao Gomes from Wolves.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are prepared to make a late move for the 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder if the right opportunity presents itself. The player is reportedly keen on a move away from Molineux as well.

Joao Gomes could fancy a move

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for him, and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.

Wolves are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They are likely to go down at the end of the season, and they could lose multiple key players in the summer. Selling the Brazilian this month could fetch a substantial sum.

Manchester United are considering multiple midfield options, and it will be interesting to see whether they decide to wait until the summer transfer window. The report claims that they could decide to hold out on signing a midfielder this window and invest at the end of the season instead.

Man United need Gomes

They need to add more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The Brazilian has shown his quality in the Premier League, and Gomes is certainly good enough to play for a bigger team.

A move to Manchester United would be ideal for him as well, and he would help the Red Devils tighten up at the back and better control games in the middle of the park.

The player is still only 24, and he will improve with coaching and experience. Manchester United could nurture him into a top-class central midfielder in the Premier League.