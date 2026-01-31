Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, shakes hands with Dominic Solanke after the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8 match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur at Frankfurt Stadion on January 28, 2026 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling’s exit from Chelsea has shaken up the transfer market.

The England winger is now a free agent, and his representatives are holding talks with several clubs.

Several clubs are keen on Raheem Sterling

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Tottenham have shown interest, but they’re not alone. London rivals West Ham, Fulham, and Crystal Palace are also in the race, with Sterling’s desire to stay in the capital for family reasons giving them an edge.

Fulham’s connection with Marco Silva, Palace’s squad planning, and West Ham’s need for attacking depth all make him an appealing option. Brentford’s name has also been mentioned, though financial constraints weaken their chances.

The key factor is Sterling’s willingness to take a huge pay cut. From earning €375,000 per week at Chelsea, he’s ready to sign for less than a third of that amount.

This flexibility has attracted interest from abroad as well, with Juventus, Napoli, Bayern Munich, and Roma all monitoring the situation. MLS clubs have made approaches too, but Sterling’s priority is to remain at the top level and, ideally, join a team competing in the Champions League.

Tottenham move could be ideal for Sterling

Sterling should look to join a club where he will play regularly. He has struggled for regular football in recent months. His time at Chelsea did not go according to plan; he scored 19 goals and recorded 15 assists in 81 appearances. He will look to return to his best with regular football. There is no doubt that he could be a very effective signing in the right team. He has tremendous quality and a wealth of experience playing at the highest level.

Tottenham need a dynamic attacker who can slot into multiple roles and contribute with goals and assists. The England International could be ideal for them.

He has won major trophies, including the Premier League, and his experience could prove invaluable for Tottenham.