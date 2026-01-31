(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Brahim Diaz has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities under Alvaro Arbeloa, and he needs to move on in order to play more often.

Spurs and Villa keen on Brahim Diaz

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa would be willing to provide him with an exit route. They have already made enquiries about the availability of the Moroccan international. It remains to be seen whether they submit an offer for him in the coming days.

The 26-year-old is a versatile attacker who is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the team.

Diaz could improve both teams

Tottenham are in desperate need of more quality in the final third, and the Moroccan certainly fits the profile. He could be the ideal addition for them. They have missed a dynamic attacker like him since the departure of Son Heung-min.

The opportunity to join Tottenham will be exciting for the Moroccan as well. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League and play regularly with them.

On the other hand, Aston Villa have an exciting project. They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they have a top-class manager like Unai Emery.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides if the two clubs come forward with an offer for him.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Newcastle United are also monitoring his situation and have contacted the player’s representatives to express their interest. They could use more depth in the final third, and the dynamic Moroccan could support the likes of Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga.

A late move in January is still very much possible, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.