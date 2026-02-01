(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have been presented with a late-market opportunity to strengthen their attacking options, with reports suggesting the club have been offered the chance to sign former Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán before the January transfer window closes.



According to TEAMtalk, there is significant movement behind the scenes regarding Durán’s short-term future.

French side Lille are understood to be in advanced talks to take over the striker’s loan for the remainder of the season and are currently viewed as being in pole position.

However, intermediaries have also been active in sounding out Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United all made aware of his availability.

Jhon Durán is looking to revive his career

Durán’s representatives are keen to secure a move that offers regular minutes during the second half of the campaign, after the forward struggled to establish himself following his exit from Aston Villa.

While the switch away from European football offered financial and profile benefits, his on-pitch involvement has been limited, a situation his camp are eager to rectify with the 2026 World Cup cycle in mind.

For Crystal Palace, the timing of the approach is particularly interesting.

The Eagles are facing mounting uncertainty over the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has reportedly agreed a contract with AC Milan.

Mateta’s omission from Palace’s travelling squad for the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest has only intensified speculation that his time at Selhurst Park may be drawing to a close.

Should Mateta depart, Palace would face a clear need for attacking reinforcement. Durán’s profile offers a useful solution.

Crystal Palace face competition from Lille

During his time at Aston Villa, the Colombian impressed with his physical presence, direct running, and willingness to stretch defenses.

Although still raw, his age and prior experience in England make him a logical option compared to alternatives from unfamiliar leagues.

Lille’s advanced position suggests competition is fierce, but a Premier League return, particularly one offering regular starts, could prove appealing to the player.

For Palace, this is not just about replacing a potential outgoing striker, but about maintaining attacking momentum during a crucial phase of the season.

Premier League rivals make shock £35m offer to Crystal Palace for Jean-Philippe Mateta