Dominic Solanke has scored a stunning scorpion kick goal to make it 2-2 for Tottenham against Manchester City.

Spurs have completely turned the game around in the second half, coming back from two goals to now draw level.

Dominic Solanke inspires Tottenham comeback against Manchester City

Solanke was involved in the first goal, doing all the hard work before forcing Marc Guehi to put the ball into the back of his own net.

And not long later, he produced one of the best goals of the season, as he improvised a scorpion kick goal to draw Spurs level.

Following a lung-busting run down the right flank, January signing Conor Gallagher whipped a cross into the box.

The delivery was slightly behind Solanke, but the striker showed extraordinary instinct, leaning forward and flicking his trailing heel to loop the ball over a stunned Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Dom Solanke draws Spurs level with a SCORPION KICK! ? pic.twitter.com/0qIFpjhneP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2026

Scorpion kick goals in the past

While rare, the “scorpion” has left an indelible mark on English football history. Solanke now joins an elite club of acrobats who have successfully pulled off the audacious move.

Olivier Giroud (2017): Perhaps the most famous, the Frenchman scored a breathtaking scorpion kick for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, which went on to win the Puskas Award.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (2016): Just days before Giroud’s strike, the Manchester United midfielder converted a cross from Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a similar flick against Sunderland.

City fumble means Arsenal extend lead to six points

Manchester City’s failure to hold onto their two-goal lead has massive implications for the Premier League title race.

Following Arsenal’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s side needed a win to keep the pressure on the league leaders.

Instead, the draw in North London leaves City trailing the Gunners by six points.

With Mikel Arteta’s men finding their clinical edge again, this weekend represents a significant shift in momentum, handing the advantage firmly back to the red side of London as we head into the business end of the season.