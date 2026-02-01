(Photo by Ben Roberts - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted that his future at Liverpool is no longer in his hands after confirming there has been no progress in contract extension talks with the club.

Despite being the star man for Arne Slot’s side this season, the Hungarian captain’s latest update has sparked concern among the Anfield faithful regarding his long-term stay on Merseyside.

Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool future out of my hands

Speaking after Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, where he was forced into an emergency right-back role, Szoboszlai was candid about the lack of movement regarding a new deal.

He said (via The Athletic):

“Nothing yet, to be honest. Nothing, from now on… it is not in my hands.”

“It works this way. When you would like to stay, then to be honest it is not…. there is no progression but if the right offer comes then let’s see.”

While his current contract runs until 2028, the club had reportedly opened talks earlier this season to reward his form.

However, Szoboszlai’s admission that the situation is “not on me” suggests a disconnect in negotiations between his representatives and sporting director Richard Hughes.

“Right now I am doing my job on the pitch, we will see in the future.

“I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys. I love Anfield, I love the fans, let’s see what the future holds. It is not on me. I would love to (stay).”

The 25-year-old has attracted strong interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best player this season

The timing of the contract standoff is particularly worrying given that Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool’s standout performer this campaign.

He has been the club’s most consistent creative force and has already registered eight goals and seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

His importance was on full display against Newcastle, where he filled in defensively due to injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Statistically, he leads the Premier League for shots from outside the box (34), underlining his role as a primary attacking threat.

He has also shown incredible versatility, having played six different positions so far.

Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 10 1 1 Right Winger 6 2 1 Central Midfield 6 2 4 Right-Back 6 1 0 Defensive Midfield 3 1 1 Right Midfield 2 1 0 Total 33 8 7

Dominik Szoboszlai’s 2025/26 stats across different positions via Transfermarkt

With Liverpool currently competing for the Premier League and Champions League titles, losing their influential “number eight” would be a catastrophic blow to the project under Arne Slot.

Richard Hughes under fire for poor transfer dealings of late

The uncertainty surrounding Szoboszlai adds to the mounting pressure on sporting director Richard Hughes, who has come under heavy fire for a string of failed negotiations.

Fans have been left frustrated after Liverpool famously missed out on top defensive target Marc Guehi in the summer of 2025.

Despite reportedly having a deal agreed, Hughes was accused of leaving the finalization too late, allowing Crystal Palace to pull the plug. To make matters worse, Guehi joined rivals Manchester City just weeks ago in a cut-price January deal.

And now it appears that the move for Lutsharel Geertruida has also collapsed.

Despite personal terms being agreed with the RB Leipzig man (currently on loan at Sunderland), it is now being reported that the deal is unlikely to go through.

This as well as the lack of progress in contract talks with Szoboszlai and Konate has left fans frustrated.