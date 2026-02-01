(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The future of Dayot Upamecano is attracting attention as the Bayern Munich defender is set to become a free agent in the summer.



According to TEAMtalk, a host of major sides, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter, have all held discussions with Upamecano’s camp.

The widespread interest reflects both the player’s standing at the top level and the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation in Munich.

Upamecano’s current deal with Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer, and while Bayern have tabled a renewal proposal, the club have made it clear that the offer will not remain on the table indefinitely.

Liverpool & Chelsea show interest in Dayot Upamecano

Reports suggest the Bundesliga champions have given the defender a matter of weeks to make a final decision, showing their desire for clarity rather than allowing the situation to drift deep into the final months of his contract.

From Bayern’s perspective, the stakes are high. Upamecano has been a regular figure in their back line when fit, trusted in domestic competition and on the European stage.

Losing him on a free transfer would represent a significant financial and sporting blow, particularly at a time when elite centre-backs are commanding premium fees across the market.

For the interested clubs, the appeal is obvious. Premier League sides see Upamecano as a ready-made option with Champions League experience, while Spain and Italy’s giants are alert to the rare chance of landing a proven defender without a transfer fee.

Bayern Munich appear worried about the French defender

Even if Bayern remain confident of reaching an agreement, the sheer volume of interest has understandably raised concerns inside the club.

For Upamecano himself, the coming weeks could define the next phase of his career.

Staying at Bayern would offer continuity and a familiar environment, but the opportunity to test himself in a new league, potentially as a defensive leader, is a tempting proposition.

His decision will also influence Bayern’s wider squad planning, as a failure to secure an extension would force them into the market sooner than anticipated.

As negotiations continue, Bayern’s deadline adds urgency to an already tense situation.

