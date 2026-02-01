(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Liverpool are absolutely in the race to sign Jeremy Jacquet, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveals the battle for the French defender has reached its “very final stages.”

While Chelsea have long been considered the frontrunners, the Reds have emerged as a serious threat to hijack the deal, with negotiations intensifying just 24 hours before the February transfer deadline.

According to Romano, Liverpool’s interest is far from a last-minute whim. Writing on X, he stated:

“Liverpool are absolutely IN the race not from today or yesterday, it all started 20 days ago as revealed. Chelsea been negotiating for weeks as well.”

Liverpool and Chelsea going head-to-head to sign Jeremy Jacquet

The two Premier League giants are now locked in a direct tug-of-war for the 20-year-old centre-back, who has been dubbed one of the most promising defensive talents in Ligue 1.

While Bayern Munich was previously linked, Romano suggests the German champions are now “unlikely” to pursue a deal, leaving a clear path for a move to England.

Chelsea have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with the player, but Richard Hughes and the Liverpool recruitment team are leveraging their long-standing interest to tilt the scales.

With Rennes holding out for a fee in the region of €50m (£43m), the coming hours will determine which club secures the “green light” from the French side.

A signing for the future, not a fix for the present

However, despite the late-night excitement, there is a significant catch for Arne Slot. Jeremy Jacquet is a signing for July 2026 and will not provide immediate relief for Liverpool’s current defensive crisis.

Rennes have remained resolute that they will not sanction a winter departure, insisting that any agreement reached now must see the player remain in France until the end of the season.

This news is a bitter pill for Liverpool fans, who had hoped a new centre-back would arrive to cover for the injured Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni.

While Jacquet would represent a major investement for the future, he offers no help for the title run-in over the next four months.