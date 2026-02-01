Liverpool open talks to sign defender who played under Arne Slot in the past

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s late activity in the transfer market appears to be gathering pace, with the club stepping up efforts to reinforce their defensive options ahead of the deadline.



According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are in active talks to sign Lutsharel Geertruida, a player well known to head coach Arne Slot from their successful spell together at Feyenoord.

Liverpool’s renewed interest is closely tied to their current injury situation. With Jeremie Frimpong sidelined and Conor Bradley ruled out until the end of the season, depth in the wide defensive areas has become a pressing concern.

That context has pushed Liverpool into the market, and Geertruida has quickly emerged as a leading candidate due to both availability and tactical suitability.

Liverpool have already started talks to sign Geertruida

Romano reports that Liverpool are already engaged in club-to-club discussions, with initial contacts made over a potential late move that could be completed before Monday’s deadline.

While negotiations remain ongoing, the familiarity between Slot and Geertruida is believed to be a key factor driving the pursuit forward.

The Dutch manager trusted Geertruida heavily during his time in Rotterdam, using him as a versatile defensive option capable of operating at right-back, centre-back, or in a hybrid role depending on the system.

Geertruida spent the first six years of his professional career at Feyenoord, three of them under Slot’s guidance.

During that period, he developed into one of the Eredivisie’s most reliable defenders and played an important role in Feyenoord’s title-winning 2022/23 campaign.

Arne Slot knows the Dutch defender well

His tactical discipline, comfort in possession, and ability to step into midfield during build-up phases mathes closely with Slot’s footballing principles.

This season’s situation, however, has been less straightforward. Geertruida is currently on loan with an option to buy from RB Leipzig, while also having featured prominently for Sunderland.

He has made 17 appearances so far this campaign. From Liverpool’s perspective, this is a move shaped as much by necessity as opportunity.

The club require a dependable, tactically intelligent defender who can slot in quickly, and Slot’s backing could make the deal easy do complete.

