Liverpool’s defensive planning may be taking shape behind the scenes, with reports from Sky Sports Italia suggesting the club have made an initial enquiry to Inter Milan regarding the availability of right-back Denzel Dumfries.



The approach is understood to be exploratory rather than advanced, but it highlights Liverpool’s growing awareness of potential changes in the right-back market.

Dumfries, now 29, has been a key figure for Inter since joining from PSV in 2021, playing a major role in their domestic and European success over recent seasons.

However, his current campaign has been disrupted by an ankle injury sustained in November, limiting both his availability and rhythm during a demanding schedule.

Denzel Dumfries is being targeted by Liverpool

Dumfries has made appearances across Serie A and European competition, though his minutes have been managed carefully since returning from injury.

He regularly contributes goals and assists from wing-back positions, a trait that has long attracted Premier League interest.

From Liverpool’s perspective, any serious move would be closely linked to developments elsewhere in their squad.

Much depends on the fitness and long-term outlook of Jeremie Frimpong, whose injury status is believed to be a key factor in shaping recruitment decisions.

Liverpool have increasingly prioritised full-backs who can provide width, intensity, and end product in advanced areas, qualities Dumfries offers in abundance when operating at full capacity.

Tactically, Dumfries would represent a different profile to Liverpool’s existing right-back options. His physicality, aerial strength, and direct running could add an alternative dimension.

Should the Reds move for the experienced Inter star?

That said, his age and recent injury record mean any deal would require careful assessment, both medically and financially.

Inter, for their part, are not actively pushing Dumfries out of the door. The Serie A side value his experience and leadership, but they are also mindful of squad evolution and market opportunities.

With his contract situation and fitness now under scrutiny, this could be a moment where listening to enquiries makes sense, especially if a Premier League club is willing to meet their valuation.

At this stage, Liverpool’s interest appears to be one of several contingencies rather than something serious.

