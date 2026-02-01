Man United delay decision on the future of team leader till the end of the season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have moved to calm growing speculation surrounding the future of their captain Bruno Fernandes, with head coach Michael Carrick confirming that any definitive decision will be taken at the end of the season rather than in the coming months.



As reported by The Mirror, Fernandes’ long-term position at Old Trafford has been the subject of increasing debate, fuelled by suggestions that Man United may need to place him among the club’s highest earners to secure his future.

Reports have claimed that a new deal worth around £400,000 per week could be required to persuade the Portugal international to commit his peak years to the club.

Carrick, however, was keen to strike a composed and reassuring tone when addressing the situation.

Man United are not concerned about Fernandes’ future

The United coach praised Fernandes’ influence both on and off the pitch, stressing that there are currently no concerns about the midfielder’s commitment or attitude.

While acknowledging that contract matters will eventually need to be addressed, Carrick made it clear that the focus remains firmly on performances and collective progress rather than off-field uncertainty.

Fernandes’ importance to Man United is difficult to overstate. Since arriving at Old Trafford, he has been a central figure in the side’s attacking structure, regularly setting the tempo, creating chances, and shouldering leadership responsibility during challenging periods.

His role as captain has only amplified his influence, particularly in a squad still searching for consistency and a clear identity.

United’s handling of Fernandes’ contract will be closely watched. Allowing uncertainty to linger around such a key figure could risk unsettling both the dressing room and long-term planning.

Michael Carrick is focused on matters on the pitch

For Carrick, ensuring stability around his captain is likely viewed as essential as he looks to drive standards and results forward.

At 31, he remains at the peak of his powers, and his next contract could shape the final prime years of his career.

Staying at United would offer continuity and legacy, while any hesitation from the club could invite renewed interest from Europe’s elite.

By deferring discussions until the end of the campaign, United appear determined to keep distractions to a minimum and allow footballing matters to take the centre stage.

