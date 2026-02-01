(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Fulham manager Marco Silva is once again in hot water with the FA after a scathing post-match interview following his side’s narrow 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Silva, visibly incensed by the officiating during the five-goal thriller, faces a potential touchline ban for comments that questioned the integrity of referee John Brooks and the VAR team.

The controversy stems from an early first-half incident where a penalty for Manchester United was initially awarded for a challenge by Jorge Cuenca on Matheus Cunha.

Following a VAR review, the decision was downgraded to a free-kick just outside the area, but Silva was left furious by the logic behind the intervention and the original call.

Marco Silva calls out ‘terrible’ refereeing

Speaking to the BBC after the final whistle, Marco Silva did not hold back, labeling the decision-making process as fundamentally flawed.

“The game started with a terrible decision from John Brooks, a completely bad decision from him,” Silva fumed.

“It was a clear, simple tackle on the ball. I understand VAR are now saying different things but the penalty was given for the tackle. Nobody is going to give a penalty for a pull.”

Silva further suggested that the match was effectively “re-refereed” by the officials in the VAR hub, claiming that the explanation provided by the fourth official during the match contradicted the eventual outcome.

“It is my feeling definitely [that the game was re-refereed]. First of all, a terrible decision on a clear and simple tackle. The feedback from the fourth official was that the referee would come to the screen. Probably it is the first time it was given and the decision was overturned by VAR.”

Silva has been punished multiple times by the FA in the past

The FA is expected to review Silva’s comments under Rule E3, which prohibits managers from implying bias or questioning the integrity of match officials.

Unfortunately for the Fulham boss, his extensive history of disciplinary issues may lead to a more severe sanction.

In March 2023, he was handed a two-game ban and a fine after being charged with misconduct for comments he made following his side’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

In Decemeber 2023, he was handed a fine and a warning for his post-match comments regarding officials after the match against Newcastle United in December 2023.

Silva’s latest “terrible decision” remarks could see him forced into the stands for Fulham’s upcoming fixtures.