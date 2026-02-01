Newcastle United offered opportunity to sign English midfielder in late move

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been presented with a late opportunity to enter the race for Angel Gomes, with the Marseille midfielder emerging as one of the names being eyed by Premier League clubs.



Intermediaries have reportedly made contact with Newcastle United to outline Gomes’ availability, amid growing indications that Marseille would be willing to sanction a move before the deadline.

According to TEAMtalk, Gomes is open to a return to English football this month, viewing regular minutes as crucial to reviving his momentum at a pivotal stage of his career.

That ambition is closely tied to his international aspirations, with the midfielder eager to re-establish himself in the England picture ahead of the 2026 World Cup cycle under Thomas Tuchel.

While the England international only arrived in France last summer following his departure from Lille, his role under head coach Roberto De Zerbi has diminished in recent weeks.

Angel Gomes wants more playing time

Despite his reduced involvement at Marseille, where he has featured for only brief cameos across recent Ligue 1 fixtures, Gomes’ quality remains highly regarded.

From Newcastle’s perspective, Gomes would represent a different midfield profile to many currently at Eddie Howe’s disposal.

He is a player who likes to keep possession, pass the ball around, bring others into the game and provie more control in the middle of the park.

While questions remain over how quickly he could adapt mid-season, the upside of a player with proven Ligue 1 pedigree is clear.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are believed to be advancing discussions, Newcastle are far from alone in monitoring the situation.

Newcastle United face competition to sign him

Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, and Sunderland have all been alerted to his availability, showing the level of domestic interest surrounding the 25-year-old.

Having made four senior appearances for England so far, Gomes is now entering a phase where consistency at club level is essential.

A January move back to England could provide the platform he needs to reset his career trajectory and Newcastle’s late involvement may yet add another compelling twist to a rapidly developing transfer story.

Howe would love to have a player like Gomes in the team. A midfield which is more based on strength due to the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, Gomes could be the ideal player to complement them and provide more flamboyance.

