(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s long-term attacking plans may be heading towards a crucial change, with reports suggesting the club are exploring creative ways to compete for one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners have discussed the possibility of including Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli as part of a potential deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Atlético Madrid.

The mere suggestion shows how ambitious Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has become under Mikel Arteta.

Álvarez has developed into one of the most complete forwards in Europe, combining relentless work rate with elite-level finishing and intelligent movement.

Since arriving at Atlético, he has remained a regular fixture in Diego Simeone’s system, contributing goals and assists.

Arsenal are looking for reliable striker to lead their attack

For Arsenal, the interest reflects a desire to add a genuinely elite No.9 who can elevate them in the biggest matches.

The Gunners signed Viktor Gyokeres in a big money moe last summer but it appears like they are not fully convinced with his performances this season.

Although Gyokeres scored for Arteta’s team in their latest win, a comfortable 4-0 win against Leeds United, the constant reports of Arsenal looking for a striker perhaps shows that Gyokeres has not convinced them.

Including an established player in negotiations could be seen as a calculated attempt to bridge the valuation gap and make their proposal more attractive to Atlético.

Both Jesus and Martinelli have been linked with uncertain futures at the Emirates.

Jesus has endured an injury-disrupted campaign, limiting his run of starts and rhythm.

Martinelli, meanwhile, has experienced fluctuating form, alternating between decisive contributions and quieter spells.

Atlético are believed to admire both players, viewing them as profiles capable of adapting to La Liga’s tactical demands.

Gunners face competition to sign Alvarez

However, Arsenal face stiff competition. Barcelona are reportedly Álvarez’s preferred destination should he leave Madrid, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also been contacted by intermediaries.

Financial power and sporting guarantees elsewhere mean Arsenal would need a compelling sporting project and possibly a player-plus-cash structure to gain an edge.

Arsenal’s willingness to consider high-profile sacrifices signals just how serious they are about taking the next step.

Report: Arsenal eye versatile Real Madrid gem as their next signing