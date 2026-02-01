Liverpool & Chelsea still involved in defender race as Bayern move now unlikely

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, top clubs are involved in the race to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.



As things stand, Liverpool and Chelsea are both understood to be in active dialogue with Rennes and the player’s representatives, as they explore the framework of a future transfer rather than an immediate move.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Bayern Munich are currently unlikely to pursue the deal, leaving the contest largely centred on England.

Crucially, Rennes are determined to retain Jacquet until at least July 2026, a stance that has shaped the negotiations.

Rennes are destined to lose Jacquet in the future

The Ligue 1 side view the highly rated centre-back as a core part of their medium-term project and are reluctant to weaken their defensive depth in the short term.

Any agreement reached now would therefore be structured as a delayed transfer, allowing Rennes to continue benefitting from his development while securing long-term financial clarity.

Jacquet has steadily established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in French football.

During the 2025/26 season, he has featured regularly across Ligue 1 and domestic cup competitions, logging significant minutes for a player of his age.

His strengths lie in his positional awareness, aerial timing, and calm distribution under pressure.

Data from Ligue 1 this season places him among Rennes’ most reliable defenders for duel success and progressive passes, showing his growing tactical maturity.

Liverpool & Chelsea both are battling for the youngster

Liverpool’s interest fits neatly with their longer-term squad planning. With the club increasingly focused on refreshing its defensive options over the next two windows, Jacquet is viewed as a high-ceiling investment rather than an immediate starter.

The uncertain future of defender Ibrahima Konate is forcing the Reds to look for a new defender in the market. Not to forget they also lost out on signing of Marc Guehi, who recently joined Manchester City.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to track elite young profiles across Europe, and Jacquet’s age, contract situation, and development curve make him a natural fit for their recruitment model.

While no final decision is imminent, the fact that talks are ongoing at this stage highlights just how highly Jacquet is rated across the market.

