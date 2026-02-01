(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

A potential January exit for Brahim Díaz is emerging as a realistic scenario at Real Madrid, with the player’s limited involvement this season prompting renewed transfer discussions across Europe.



Opportunities have been hard to come by during the current campaign for the Morocco international.

Competition for places remains fierce, and Díaz has struggled to secure a consistent run of starts.

As a result, his representatives have begun exploring options elsewhere, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Interest is high in Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz

Interest has been particularly strong from the Premier League. Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa have all been linked with enquiries, while Como are understood to be monitoring the situation from Italy.

England is viewed as the preferred destination should a winter move materialise, largely due to the promise of regular minutes and a more defined attacking role.

Real Madrid are firmly in the middle of a title race and are understandably reluctant to weaken their squad depth midway through the season.

However, they are not entirely opposed to a sale if their valuation is met. Madrid are seeking a fee in the region of €60 million.

In terms of output, Díaz’s numbers underline his frustrating campaign. Up to this point, the 26-year-old has made 13 appearances in La Liga, registering two assists.

While those statistics only tell part of the story, they do highlight the lack of rhythm that can come with sporadic minutes.

Newcastle United need a versatile player like Díaz

Since returning from international duty at AFCON, his role has been even more limited, further fuelling speculation that a change of scenery may be in his best interests.

He is a versatile player that Eddie Howe would love at Newcastle United. His ability to play across the front line is something that the Magpies need.

His technical skill set, ability to operate in multiple attacking roles, and experience at the highest level make him an attractive proposition for the clubs looking to sign him.

Real Madrid’s stance will likely depend on timing and offers. Should the right bid arrive, a deal could suit all parties.

Report: Newcastle have made multiple approaches to sign frustrated Barcelona star