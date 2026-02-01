West Ham United offered the chance to sign England midfielder Angel Gomes

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are among a growing list of English clubs who have been alerted to the potential availability of Angel Gomes, with the Marseille midfielder increasingly viewed as a realistic option.



As first reported by Graeme Bailey, intermediaries have sounded out West Ham over a possible move for the England international, despite Gomes only joining Marseille last summer following his departure from Lille.

While the move to Marseille was seen as a fresh step in his development, his situation has quickly become fluid, with Premier League interest intensifying.

Under head coach Roberto De Zerbi, Gomes has been used in a variety of attacking and midfield roles.

Angel Gomes could add versatility to West Ham

He has featured off the right flank, as a No.10, and occasionally in deeper central areas, a testament to his versatility.

De Zerbi’s system places heavy emphasis on ball retention and progression, and Gomes’ comfort in tight spaces has allowed him to adapt to multiple demands within that structure.

From a statistical standpoint, Gomes’ recent seasons in France highlight why clubs remain keen.

During his final campaign at Lille, he ranked among the team’s top players for progressive passes and chances created from open play, while also maintaining a high pass-completion rate for an advanced midfielder.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently pushing hardest for his signature, having already opened discussions.

However, West Ham are not alone in monitoring the situation. Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, and Sunderland have all been made aware of the opportunity, alongside an ambitious Championship side eager to make a statement.

Hammers need immediate additions to the squad

For West Ham, Gomes would represent a stylistic shift rather than a like-for-like addition.

The Hammers have often relied on power and directness in midfield, but Gomes offers something different, creativity, close control, and the ability to dictate tempo in advanced areas.

His arrival could give the club greater flexibility against low blocks, particularly in matches where patience and technical quality are required.

A return to English football is also understood to appeal to the player. Having come through the youth ranks at Manchester United, Gomes is ready for the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League.

West Ham plot January swoop for €35m Colombian after La Liga struggles