Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lemmens’s gesture following Raul Jimenez penalty caught the eyeing during the five goal thriller at Old Trafford.

United’s resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick continued in breathless fashion on Sunday, as a 94th-minute winner from Benjamin Sesko secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Fulham.

The win marks Carrick’s third consecutive win since taking over as interim manager, propelling United back into the Premier League’s top four.

What Senne Lammens did right after Raul Jimenez scored

While the late goals provided the headlines, one of the afternoon’s most surreal moments occurred in the 85th minute.

After Harry Maguire was judged to have felled Raul Jimenez in the box, the Mexican striker stepped up and dispatched a clinical penalty into the top corner, cutting United’s lead to 2-1.

Rather than the usual scenes of frustration or gamesmanship, Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens was seen performing an act of pure sportsmanship.

As Jimenez turned to celebrate, Lammens calmly picked the ball out of the net and approached the Fulham forward.

According to BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball, the Belgian keeper “congratulated Raul Jimenez on the class of that penalty,” acknowledging the perfection of the strike even as it threatened his side’s lead.

Raúl Jiménez with an unstoppable penalty ? pic.twitter.com/ufYGTo27Cy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2026

Sesko scores in Fergie time to make it 3 wins out of 3 for Michael Carrick

The goodwill from Lammens was nearly overshadowed by a defensive collapse.

Just minutes after the penalty, Fulham substitute Kevin silenced the Stretford End with a stunning stoppage-time equaliser, curling a shot past Lammens to make it 2-2.

WOW! Kevin equalises in stoppage-time at Old Trafford in some style! ? pic.twitter.com/QtqOOsub6M — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2026

However, Michael Carrick’s United seems to have rediscovered the “Fergie Time” DNA.

In the 94th minute, Bruno Fernandes crossed the ball from the right which found Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian striker took a sharp touch before turning and slamming the ball home, sending fans into frenzy.

"This is old-style Manchester United" Benjamin Šeško, WOW! ? pic.twitter.com/4XzEnIrTQp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2026

This is the second consecutive late winner from Man United, after Matheus Cunha scored a stunning winner against Arsenal last week.

The result maintains Carrick’s 100% record, following wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, and cements United’s position as the form team of early 2026.

Fixture Result Outcome Manchester United vs Manchester City 2–0 Win Arsenal vs Manchester United 2–3 Win Manchester United vs Fulham 3–2 Win

Michael Carrick’s perfect start as interim manager

More than the wins, it is the performances and the fighting spirit that Carrick has instilled immediately that suggests that the old Man United DNA might just be back.