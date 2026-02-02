"Deal completed" - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have secured "massive signing" on Deadline Day

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has some positive Arsenal transfer news today despite it being a mostly underwhelming Deadline Day for the Gunners and a lot of other clubs.

It seems the Gunners have agreed the signing of Stoke City wonderkid Jaden Dixon, with Romano posting that the deal is done for £3.2m.

See below for details as Romano also claims Arsenal view this as a “massive signing” for a very highly regarded young talent…

???? EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal agree deal to sign England U19 international Jaden Dixon on a four-year deal. Deal completed for £3.2m plus add-ons. Arsenal view the player as a massive signing beating several clubs to the signings. pic.twitter.com/9z5oX5SEKf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2026

Arsenal have had long-standing transfer interest in Jaden Dixon

This is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with Dixon, with the Daily Mail first reporting on the north Londoners keeping tabs on him almost a year ago.

Still, it now seems a deal is close to going through, so Arsenal can say they’ve got an important bit of business done before this evening’s transfer deadline.

Interestingly, it’s not the first time Arsenal have signed a Dixon from Stoke!

Back in 1988, Lee Dixon made the move from Stoke to Arsenal, and he ended up becoming an all-time great for the Gunners, forming part of that legendary back four along with other top defensive players such as Tony Adams, Martin Keown and Nigel Winterburn.

Dixon stayed at Arsenal until his retirement in 2002, winning a total of four league titles and numerous other major honours.

If this Dixon can go on to enjoy even half the career that his namesake had at Arsenal, then he’ll have done very well indeed!