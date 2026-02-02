"I'm told..." - Journalist reveals Chelsea interest in Arsenal deal that hasn't been confirmed yet

Arsenal and Chelsea flags (Photos by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly won the race to sign Jaden Dixon from Stoke City, but Chelsea also had an interest in the 18-year-old defender.

That’s according to Sam Dean of the Telegraph, who has posted on X about his understanding of the Gunners’ pursuit of Dixon.

It was reported earlier on Deadline Day that Arsenal had agreed a deal for Dixon, and now Dean says Chelsea were also admirers of the England youth international.

See below for details as Dean also revealed the fee for the player, whose arrival still hasn’t been officially confirmed by the clubs…

I'm told Jaden Dixon will be joining Arsenal from Stoke City for a fee of around £500,000. Chelsea were also interested in signing the 18-year-old England youth international. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) February 2, 2026

“I’m told Jaden Dixon will be joining Arsenal from Stoke City for a fee of around £500,000. Chelsea were also interested in signing the 18-year-old England youth international,” Dean posted.

Arsenal get a late deal done as Chelsea miss out on top prospect

Arsenal fans will surely be pleased with this smart bit of business, with Dixon joining for very cheap despite looking like someone whose value will surely increase a lot in the next few years.

The teenager has shown huge potential at Stoke, and it makes sense that this was a deal Chelsea were also really keen on.

The Blues have a policy of recruiting the best young players from English football and elsewhere in the world, and it looks like Dixon could have been a good fit.

Arsenal fans will now hope the Dixon deal can be officially announced soon and that he can go on to make an impact on their first-team before too long.

Even if he most likely won’t be a regular straight away, we have seen Mikel Arteta giving plenty of opportunities to top young players in recent times.