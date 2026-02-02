Mikel Arteta and Leon Goretzka (Photo by Clive Mason, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made an enquiry about Bayern Munich central midfielder Leon Goretzka, though a move currently looks unlikely.

That’s according to a report from talkSPORT, who state that the Gunners had explored the option of landing Goretzka to give them cover for the injured Mikel Merino.

The experienced Germany international is out of contract with Bayern this summer, so looks to be heading out of the Allianz Arena on a free transfer.

This could have given Arsenal an opportunity to sign Goretzka on the cheap, but it seems this now won’t be happening.

What we know about Arsenal’s interest in Leon Goretzka

Consulting our sources in the industry, we can confirm Arsenal have had some interest in Goretzka, but the 30-year-old appears to have made up his mind to see out his Bayern contract and leave for a new challenge in the summer.

This gives Goretzka more time to evaluate offers that come in, and it’s not necessarily clear that he’d get much more playing time at Arsenal than he’s currently getting at Bayern.

At various points in the day, we’ve been informed that it’s “likely” we’ll see Arsenal sign someone as cover for Merino, but with just over an hour left until the window shuts, this now seems increasingly unlikely.

Arsenal also linked with Sandro Tonali

There have also been surprise rumours today about Arsenal eyeing up Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali.

This was confirmed by David Ornstein of the Athletic, but with the reporter also making it clear that Tonali would not be leaving St James’ Park this winter.

Tonali could perhaps be one to watch again in the summer, whereas Goretzka would surely only have been a short-term option as he no longer looks like being at the peak of his powers.

The Sun have also linked Tonali with Chelsea and Manchester City.