"Okay..." - Mikel Arteta gives perfect response to Paul Scholes' bizarre criticism of Arsenal

Paul Scholes and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Carl Recine, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave the perfect response when asked about Manchester United legend Paul Scholes criticising his team’s style.

Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Arteta was asked about concerns over his tactics and how entertaining the style of football has been this season.

Arsenal have had their critics, though Arteta mainly insisted that he only hears good things from people he’s spoken to around Europe.

The Spanish tactician was then also asked about Scholes in particular, as the pundit has been particularly outspoken about finding Arsenal boring to watch.

See below as Arteta shrugged it off in pretty damning style, making it clear how little Scholes’ opinion meant to him!

Arsenal fans won’t care about style as Arteta’s side close in on titles

Arsenal aren’t exactly playing the free-flowing attacking football that became their trademark under Arsene Wenger for so many years, but that approach didn’t exactly bring much success in the second half of the Frenchman’s reign.

Arsenal fans will just want to see their club get over the line as they chase the Premier League title and close in on the final of the Carabao Cup.

On top of that, Arteta’s approach also has the Gunners top of the Champions League table with eight wins out of eight.

Plenty of teams have enjoyed success with a variety of different approaches down the years, and Arsenal under Wenger were often criticised for not being better at adapting their tactics to grind out results when needed.

Now that AFC are better at that, they seem to be attracting critics too, so Arteta will surely continue to shut out the noise from media figures like Scholes.