Fabrizio Romano and Chelsea FC logo (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says a verbal agreement is in place between Chelsea and West Ham for the transfer of Axel Disasi.

According to the Italian journalist, West Ham are now just waiting for Disasi’s final answer as a deal looks very close to being finalised.

It remains to be seen, however, if the French central defender will definitely decide to give his personal green light to the move to the London Stadium.

For now, it looks like this deal is mostly done, with Romano reporting that the key next step is Disasi’s answer to West Ham…

??? West Ham are waiting for Axel Disasi’s final answer on the transfer after verbal agreement with Chelsea over loan deal. pic.twitter.com/HDnjQgRjvI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2026

“West Ham are waiting for Axel Disasi’s final answer on the transfer after verbal agreement with Chelsea over loan deal,” Romano posted.

Axel Disasi needs to leave Chelsea but is West Ham the best choice?

Disasi has barely featured for Chelsea for some time now, so it surely makes sense for him to accept any offer to get out of Stamford Bridge.

Still, the 27-year-old may well feel that he could do better than West Ham, who are enduring a difficult season and facing a serious fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Hammers are currently in 18th place in the Premier League table, six points behind both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Disasi could become a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and help them stay up, but it makes sense that he’s perhaps unsure about the risk.

If West Ham do end up going down, Disasi will surely find it harder to find another club when it comes to the end of his loan in the summer.

It would probably look better for Disasi to wait for offers from elsewhere, or perhaps to even stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, even if it seems unlikely to get a look-in unless there’s a major injury crisis.