Official: Chelsea announce two Deadline Day deals in quick succession

Chelsea FC have announced two deals (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have officially announced that Mamadou Sarr has been recalled to the club from his loan at Strasbourg, while Aaron Anselmino has joined the Ligue 1 side.

The Blues recently recalled Anselmino from his loan stint with Borussia Dortmund, and it looked like this could lead to him being involved in their first-team in the second half of the season.

However, Chelsea have now confirmed that the talented young Argentine has instead gone on loan to Strasbourg for the second half of this campaign, replacing Sarr as he’s returned to Stamford Bridge.

See below for the official announcements, which came in quick succession this evening…

Mamadou Sarr has returned to Chelsea from his loan spell at Strasbourg. Welcome back, Mamadou! ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 2, 2026

The first one welcoming Sarr back was posted just after 6pm, while the below post on Anselmino came around 45 minutes later…

Aaron Anselmino has joined Ligue 1 club Strasbourg on loan for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 2, 2026

Chelsea reunited Mamadou Sarr with Liam Rosenior

Even if some Chelsea fans might be a bit baffled by all this movement, it could end up being smart business by the west London giants to get Sarr playing under Liam Rosenior again.

Rosenior recently replaced Enzo Maresca as CFC manager, having impressed at fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg.

Sarr played under Rosenior and performed well, so that could be a useful option for Chelsea to have in the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see if the talented 20-year-old goes straight into the Chelsea team, but there’s no doubt Rosenior could do with more options at the back.

There’ll no doubt be fans looking into last minute Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, but that game is surely going to come too soon for Sarr.

The Senegal international would really be being thrown in at the deep end if he were to be handed his Chelsea debut in such a big game at the Emirates Stadium, but perhaps after that he’ll get a run in the side.