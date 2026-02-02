Official: Chelsea announce two Deadline Day deals in quick succession

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Chelsea FC logo and 'breaking news' banner
Chelsea FC have announced two deals (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have officially announced that Mamadou Sarr has been recalled to the club from his loan at Strasbourg, while Aaron Anselmino has joined the Ligue 1 side.

The Blues recently recalled Anselmino from his loan stint with Borussia Dortmund, and it looked like this could lead to him being involved in their first-team in the second half of the season.

However, Chelsea have now confirmed that the talented young Argentine has instead gone on loan to Strasbourg for the second half of this campaign, replacing Sarr as he’s returned to Stamford Bridge.

See below for the official announcements, which came in quick succession this evening…

The first one welcoming Sarr back was posted just after 6pm, while the below post on Anselmino came around 45 minutes later…

Chelsea reunited Mamadou Sarr with Liam Rosenior

Even if some Chelsea fans might be a bit baffled by all this movement, it could end up being smart business by the west London giants to get Sarr playing under Liam Rosenior again.

Rosenior recently replaced Enzo Maresca as CFC manager, having impressed at fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg.

Mamadou Sarr takes a sip of water
Mamadou Sarr takes a sip of water (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sarr played under Rosenior and performed well, so that could be a useful option for Chelsea to have in the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see if the talented 20-year-old goes straight into the Chelsea team, but there’s no doubt Rosenior could do with more options at the back.

More Stories / Latest News
Dayot Upamecano in action for Bayern against Hamburg
Deal approved: Liverpool transfer target’s big decision confirmed by Fabrizio Romano
Mikel Arteta of Arsenal
“Deal completed” – Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have secured “massive signing” on Deadline Day
Fabrizio Romano and the Tottenham Hotspur logo
“Deal in place” – Fabrizio Romano confirms “here we go” for Spurs to hijack Arsenal transfer

There’ll no doubt be fans looking into last minute Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, but that game is surely going to come too soon for Sarr.

The Senegal international would really be being thrown in at the deep end if he were to be handed his Chelsea debut in such a big game at the Emirates Stadium, but perhaps after that he’ll get a run in the side.

More Stories Aaron Anselmino Mamadou Sarr

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *