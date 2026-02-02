Chelsea ready to step up efforts to sign defender from Ligue 1

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of defensive reinforcements, with French outlet L’Équipe claiming the Blues are preparing a €30 million bid for highly rated Nantes centre-back Tylel Tati.



At just 18 years old, Tati has already emerged as one of the most promising young defenders in Ligue 1.

The teenager has featured in 19 senior matches for Nantes this season, showing composure beyond his years and drawing attention from several clubs across Europe.

His performances have reportedly convinced Chelsea that he could become a long-term solution in central defense.

Chelsea need defensive addition in this transfer window

Chelsea’s interest comes amid ongoing defensive concerns at Chelsea, where injuries and inconsistency have exposed a lack of depth at the back.

With the club competing across multiple competitions, strengthening the defensive unit has become a priority during the current window.

However, rather than seeking a short-term fix, Chelsea appear focused on investing in elite young talent with high upside.

Tati fits that profile perfectly, athletic, tactically intelligent, and already experienced at senior level in a demanding league.

Chelsea’s plan would see Tati sign permanently before immediately returning to Nantes on loan.

This approach would allow him to continue his development in a stable environment while Chelsea secure his long-term future, a model the club has used frequently in recent seasons.

Loan shuffle: Sarr and Anselmino moves

The proposed move is also tied to Chelsea’s wider squad management. The club are expected to recall Mamadou Sarr from his loan spell at RC Strasbourg, effectively terminating that arrangement.

In a corresponding move, Argentine youngster Aaron Anselmino is set to head to Strasbourg on loan, ensuring Chelsea continue to provide competitive minutes for their emerging defenders.

This internal reshuffle shows Chelsea’s long-term planning under their current recruitment model, which prioritises youth development, asset value, and future squad balance.

While Tati may not arrive at Stamford Bridge immediately, the club clearly view him as a player capable of becoming a key figure in their defense in the years ahead.

