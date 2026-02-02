Chelsea winger Tyrique George is reportedly having a medical with Everton ahead of a potential Deadline Day loan with a permanent transfer option.
The 19-year-old attacker has long looked like a big prospect coming through at Stamford Bridge, though he’s struggled to hold down a regular first-team place.
George now looks set to join Everton, with the final touches on the move taking place just hours before tonight’s transfer deadline.
See below for Ben Jacobs’ post on X about George’s medical with the Toffees…
Tyrique George set for an Everton medical ahead of a loan move from Chelsea. Deal includes a buy option.? pic.twitter.com/9wZOHK0OeV
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 2, 2026
“Tyrique George set for an Everton medical ahead of a loan move from Chelsea. Deal includes a buy option,” Jacobs posted.
More to follow…
