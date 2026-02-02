Sandro Tonali and David Ornstein (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has reported on Sandro Tonali and Arsenal after some surprise rumours doing the rounds earlier today.

Posting on X just moments ago, Ornstein confirmed that Arsenal explored a deal for Tonali after being offered the Newcastle United midfielder.

However, for now it looks like there hasn’t been any contact over this potential deal, which looks impossible for the final few hours of this transfer window…

? Sandro Tonali offered to Arsenal by agent so #AFC explored but no contact with Newcastle United; nothing will happen this window. 25yo’s camp put idea to Andrea Berta so looked into as per any player of interest. #NUFC exit now impossible @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Dj1rlbgFbH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 2, 2026

Ornstein posted: “Sandro Tonali offered to Arsenal by agent so #AFC explored but no contact with Newcastle United; nothing will happen this window. 25yo’s camp put idea to Andrea Berta so looked into as per any player of interest. #NUFC exit now impossible”

Sandro Tonali Arsenal transfer could be one to watch for the future

Interestingly, Ornstein has made it clear that Tonali is a player of interest, so this perhaps means Arsenal will look again at the Italy international in the summer.

For now, this looks like an impossible deal, and one imagines Newcastle will not be at all keen on letting such an important player go.

Tonali has shone during his time at St James’ Park and it’s easy to see why a big name like Arsenal would be interested.

The Gunners just lost Mikel Merino to injury and lack much in the way of depth behind Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, so Tonali could be an ideal option.

Sandro Tonali exit would be a huge blow for Newcastle

Newcastle lost Alexander Isak in the summer so they surely won’t want another major saga like this in the months ahead.

The Magpies are building something very promising under Eddie Howe, having once again qualified for the Champions League last season, and making it into the knockout stages of this term’s competition.

Still, Arsenal are now favourites for the Premier League title and are closing in on a place in the Carabao Cup final, so it’s easy to see someone like Tonali viewing that as a step up.