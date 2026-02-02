Ivan Toney rejects move to European giants to stay in Saudi Pro League

Ivan Toney celebrates with teammate Ali Majrashy (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Ivan Toney has reportedly decided against a move to Italy, opting instead to continue his career in the Saudi Pro League as he focuses on securing a place in England’s squad for the upcoming World Cup.

According to The Mirror, the striker has turned down interest from Juventus, believing that remaining where he is gives him the best platform to maintain form, fitness, and visibility at international level.

The 29-year-old forward has enjoyed a productive spell since making the switch to Saudi Arabia, rediscovering the scoring rhythm that once made him one of the Premier League’s most feared strikers.

With regular minutes and a system built to maximise his strengths, Toney is said to feel settled and confident that his current environment offers the ideal preparation for the international stage.

Toney has scored 18 goals in 17 Saudi Pro League matches this season for Al Ahli.

Juventus search for attacking reinforcement

Juventus’ interest in Toney comes from their desire to reinforce the attack before the transfer deadline.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti is eager to add another proven goalscorer as he looks to sustain his side’s impressive domestic form, having overseen eight wins in their last 11 matches across competitions.

The Bianconeri have been actively scanning the market after failing to prise Randal Kolo Muani away from Paris Saint-Germain, with Tottenham Hotspur refusing to terminate the striker’s loan arrangement.

That setback prompted Juventus to explore alternative options, with Toney quickly emerging as an attractive candidate due to his physical presence, penalty-box instincts, and experience at the highest level.

Ivan Toney is eyeing place in England World Cup squad

Despite Juventus’ pedigree and the appeal of European football, Toney’s priority appears firmly fixed on international ambitions.

With Thomas Tuchel now overseeing England, the striker is keen to ensure he remains in peak condition and continues scoring consistently.

Sources suggest Toney believes his current situation offers clarity and stability, key factors as he looks to convince Tuchel he deserves a place in the England squad this summer.

While some have questioned whether playing outside Europe could impact his international prospects, Toney is reportedly confident that goals will speak louder than league location, especially with England’s attacking options facing stiff competition.

Sky reporter drops Arsenal bombshell as Newcastle United star is targeted