"Deal in place" - Fabrizio Romano confirms "here we go" for Spurs to hijack Arsenal transfer

Fabrizio Romano and the Tottenham Hotspur logo (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly reach an agreement to sign talented young Scottish striker James Wilson on loan ahead of rivals Arsenal.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Spurs now have a deal in place to sign the 18-year-old, with the Italian journalist giving the move his trademark “here we go!” to suggest it’s all but done.

Arsenal had also shown an interest in Wilson today, as per BBC Sport and others, but it now looks like Romano is convinced he’ll be off to Tottenham instead.

EVERY January 2026 transfer window done deal!

Fabrizio Romano on James Wilson to Tottenham transfer

See below for Romano’s X post about Wilson to Spurs…

??? James Wilson to Tottenham, here we go! Deal in place for Scottish 18 year old striker to join #THFC project. Arsenal were offering a trial while Spurs offer loan deal with buy option clause now agreed with Hearts. Medical happening now with formal steps next. pic.twitter.com/9BpSGuwDne — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2026

“James Wilson to Tottenham, here we go! Deal in place for Scottish 18 year old striker to join #THFC project. Arsenal were offering a trial while Spurs offer loan deal with buy option clause now agreed with Hearts. Medical happening now with formal steps next,” Romano said.

It seems Spurs’ offer was key here, with Wilson surely looking like he was better off choosing them for his career development.

Arsenal’s offer was more of a trial, whereas there seems to be a bit more security with his loan to Tottenham.

Even if Wilson isn’t the biggest name right now, THFC fans will hope he can prove to be a smart signing for the future.

The fact that Arsenal were also interested surely shows that Wilson is a big prospect who’s well worth taking a close look at.