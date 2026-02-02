Medical done: Liverpool a step closer to finalising £60m transfer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly taken another step closer to signing Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, who has now had his medical with the Reds.

The talented 20-year-old has been the subject of a lot of interest this winter, with the Athletic reporting on his medical with Liverpool being scheduled.

And now Mike McGrath of the Telegraph has posted on X that that medical has now been done, with Jacquet all set to join Liverpool for a potential £60m package in the summer.

See below for details as the Jacquet to Liverpool deal now looks all but done…

Jérémy Jacquet has completed his medical at Liverpool. The 20yr centre-back will join #LFC in £60m deal, with £55m up front and join in the summer after completing the season with Rennes ????https://t.co/nvidt3eGgn — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 2, 2026

McGrath posted: “Jérémy Jacquet has completed his medical at Liverpool. The 20yr centre-back will join #LFC in £60m deal, with £55m up front and join in the summer after completing the season with Rennes.”

Liverpool beat Chelsea to Jeremy Jacquet transfer

Chelsea were also in the mix for Jacquet earlier in this transfer window, but a deal seemingly couldn’t be agreed.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol had posted about the Blues pursuing the young defender, with Rennes’ preference always being to keep him until the summer.

Perhaps this ended up being the key detail, as LFC have clearly allowed Jacquet to remain with the Ligue 1 club for a few more months.

Chelsea, by contrast, looked like they really needed a new defender now, and this led to them recalling Mamadou Sarr from his loan spell at Strasbourg.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see their club move quickly to hijack the deal and secure the services of one of the most highly regarded young defenders in Europe.

Arne Slot looks like he could do with a signing like this for the near future, with Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, while Ibrahima Konate is coming towards the end of his contract this summer.