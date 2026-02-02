Leeds United plotting ambitious move for Real Madrid attacker

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United could be preparing one of the most ambitious moves of their recent history, with reports suggesting the Yorkshire club are keeping close tabs on Endrick, the highly rated young striker owned by Real Madrid.



With Leeds’ pursuit of attacking reinforcements hitting obstacles this winter, attention is already beginning to shift towards the summer transfer window.

The Whites had been keen on landing Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolves, a player strongly admired by head coach Daniel Farke.

However, that move now looks increasingly unlikely, with Crystal Palace reportedly pricing Leeds out of a deal.

Rather than forcing a short-term solution, Leeds appear content to remain patient and that long-term thinking could open the door to a bold attempt to lure Endrick to Elland Road, according to Fichajes.

Endrick’s situation at Madrid and Lyon

Despite arriving in Madrid amid huge expectations, Endrick has found opportunities limited this season in a star-studded squad.

With minutes hard to come by, the Brazilian teenager was loaned to Olympique Lyon last month for the remainder of the campaign, a move designed to accelerate his development through regular first-team football.

Both Leeds United and Sunderland are monitoring Endrick’s progress in France closely.

The belief among scouts is that his combination of pace, movement, and technical quality could allow him to make an immediate impact in English football, while still possessing significant room for growth.

A calculated gamble for Leeds United

From Leeds’ perspective, the appeal is clear. With backing from the 49ers group and a renewed focus on recruitment strategy, the club are keen to identify players who can both elevate performance levels and retain strong resale value.

Endrick would be the ideal ambitious signing that they need to elevate their profile.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are said to be open to discussions if the right offer arrives.

While Los Blancos still value Endrick’s potential, competition for places and financial considerations could make a permanent sale tempting, particularly with several European clubs tracking his situation.

Whether Leeds can realistically convince Endrick to choose Elland Road over more established European destinations remains uncertain.

However, the very fact the club are being linked with a player of his calibre speaks volumes about their ambition.

