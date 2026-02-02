Deal approved: Liverpool transfer target's big decision confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Dayot Upamecano in action for Bayern against Hamburg (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano has reportedly approved a new contract at the club despite links with Liverpool and other clubs.

The France international had been in the final year of his Bayern contract, leading to plenty of speculation over his future.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now posted on X to end the speculation, stating that Upamecano now looks set to stay and sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

See below for details…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Dayot Upamecano approves new deal at Bayern, clubs interested are informed! He’s set to sign new contract soon at FC Bayern, happy to stay as huge boost for the club after big efforts from club and player side to make it happen. ?? It will be valid until 2030. pic.twitter.com/bMysgAPKL3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2026

Dayot Upamecano decision looks like a blow for Liverpool

We’ve previously reported on Liverpool’s interest in Upamecano, as has Christian Falk in one of his columns here, but the Reds now look set to miss out on the 27-year-old.

This is hardly ideal for LFC at a time when they look in need of a major shake-up in defence, with Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger, so there could soon be the need for a player of Upamecano’s calibre to come in and become a new key player in Arne Slot’s back line.

Bayern fans will be delighted, though, as Upamecano can now put the speculation behind him and focus on getting back to his very best.

Alternatives for Liverpool in defence

It will be interesting to see who else Liverpool might move for, but one name being most strongly linked is Rennes youngster Jeremy Jacquet.

The Athletic and others have claimed Liverpool are closing in on the talented young Frenchman, who would join in the summer.

Still, Liverpool could arguably do with at least one more new centre-back arriving in the near future.