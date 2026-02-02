Pep Guardiola during a press conference (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City reportedly have Xabi Alonso, Enzo Maresca, and Cesc Fabregas as their three main candidates to replace Pep Guardiola.

According to the Telegraph, it is considered increasingly likely that this will be Guardiola’s final season in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

Some sources at Man City have seemingly denied this, but the Telegraph still suggest there are those who feel the club may already be planning for his potential replacement.

It won’t be easy for anyone to follow in Guardiola’s footsteps, with the Spanish tactician winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League and other major honours during his ten years in English football.

Manchester City looking at Xabi Alonso as potential Pep Guardiola replacement

It seems one name high up on City’s list is former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Alonso, according to the Telegraph.

The 44-year-old was recently sacked by Real, but previously did superb work at Leverkusen, so will surely not be out of work for too long.

Maresca, meanwhile, could also be under consideration and is also available after being sacked by Chelsea a month ago.

The Italian tactician did a decent job at Stamford Bridge and his dismissal perhaps looked a bit harsh, so he could be a good option to consider, as he’s also someone who’s previously worked under Guardiola.

Guardiola record Won Drawn Lost Win % Barcelona 179 47 21 72.47 Bayern Munich 121 21 19 75.16 Manchester City 400 83 87 70.18

Cesc Fabregas an outsider for the Man City job?

The Telegraph also name an interesting possible candidate in the form of Como boss Fabregas, who is improving his reputation all the time.

The 38-year-old has over-achieved with Como and one imagines he’ll surely land a bigger job at some point, even if it arguably looks a bit soon for him to be taking on a challenge as big as replacing Guardiola.

City fans will probably be leaning towards Alonso at this stage, but also their main wish will surely be for Guardiola to stay for at least a year or two longer if possible.