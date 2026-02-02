Man United tried to sign player who is on his way to Liverpool in a big money move

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have successfully fended off a dramatic late attempt from Manchester United to hijack the transfer of highly rated Rennes defender Jérémy Jacquet, sealing what is increasingly viewed as one of the most strategic defensive signings of the window.



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Man United made a last-ditch push in the final hours to tempt Jacquet away from Liverpool, but the move came too late.

By that stage, Liverpool already had a full agreement in place with both the player and Stade Rennais, leaving little room for disruption.

Why Liverpool won the battle for Jérémy Jacquet

Jacquet, 20, has been one of the most talked-about young defenders in Europe in recent weeks, with Chelsea also strongly linked amid their defensive injury concerns.

The French centre-back’s composure in possession, physical presence, and tactical maturity have led many scouts to tip him as a future world-class defender.

While Chelsea explored an ambitious move, it was Liverpool who acted with clarity and conviction.

Sources close to the deal suggest the Reds outlined a clear pathway to first-team football, backed by a long-term sporting project that appealed strongly to Jacquet and his representatives.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that Liverpool’s move is fully agreed with both Rennes and the player, showing how advanced the deal was before United’s late interest emerged.

✅ Aerial Play

✅ Ball Distribution

✅ Spatial Awareness

✅ Aggression

✅ Tackling A 1.90m tall CB with plenty of room for improvement and one of the best U21 talents in the Big-5 leagues. What a move for Liverpool. JÉRÉMY JACQUET (20) 🇫🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/n751FEwZBi — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) February 1, 2026

Man United are concerned about their defense

United’s eleventh-hour approach is telling. Despite having several centre-back options in the squad, there is a growing sense inside Old Trafford that defensive depth remains an issue.

One factor believed to have influenced United’s interest is the uncertain future of Harry Maguire, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

With Maguire’s contract situation unresolved and potential exits being discussed internally, United appear to be scanning the market for younger, long-term solutions.

Liverpool’s early planning and decisive execution made the difference.

By the time Man United entered the race, Jérémy Jacquet’s future was already mapped out.

Man United eye 24-year-old South American as rivals brace for late January move