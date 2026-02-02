Marcus Rashford offered hope of Premier League return despite strong Barcelona interest

Marcus Rashford celebrates with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s long-term plans could depend on the future of Michael Carrick, with reports suggesting the interim boss is keen to bring Marcus Rashford back to Old Trafford should he be handed the role on a permanent basis.



According to The Telegraph, Carrick views Rashford as a central figure in his vision for the club and believes the forward can still play a decisive role at Man United, despite his ongoing loan spell with Barcelona.

Rashford, now 28, joined Barcelona on loan in search of a fresh start after a turbulent period at United marked by inconsistent form and intense scrutiny.

Marcus Rashford situation and Barcelona interest

While his time in Spain has offered moments of encouragement, the move has always been framed as a temporary solution rather than a definitive break.

Barcelona, however, are reportedly open to making the deal permanent. The Catalan giants are understood to have a €30 million option that would allow them to enter formal negotiations over a long-term transfer to Camp Nou.

Given Barcelona’s ongoing financial constraints, that figure represents a calculated gamble rather than a straightforward commitment, particularly for a player on significant wages.

Barcelona admire Rashford’s versatility and experience at the highest level, any permanent move would depend on outgoing transfers and wage restructuring in the summer.

Michael Carrick’s vision for Man United

Carrick’s stance suggests that there is belief inside United that Rashford’s best football may still lie ahead and that a change in tactical approach and man-management could unlock it.

As a former teammate, Carrick is well aware of Rashford’s strengths, particularly his pace, directness, and ability to influence big matches.

If Carrick were to secure the job full-time, sources indicate he would seek to reintegrate Rashford into the squad rather than sanction a cut-price exit.

United, for their part, are reluctant to lose a homegrown player with Rashford’s pedigree without exhausting all internal options, especially at a time when elite forwards remain scarce and expensive.

