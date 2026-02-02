Defender flying to Liverpool to complete medical ahead of big money move

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are closing in on one of their most significant long-term defensive investments, with Jérémy Jacquet travelling to the North West today to complete the final stages of his move from Stade Rennais.



The update was confirmed by respected journalist David Ornstein, who reports that all parties are working to finalise the deal, with a medical scheduled to take place imminently.

The 20-year-old defender is set to sign a long-term contract at Liverpool, committing his future until June 2031, with the option of a further one-year extension.

The agreement shows Liverpool’s confidence in Jacquet’s potential, with the club viewing him as a cornerstone of their defensive plans for the next decade.

Structure of the deal and long term vision

The transfer has been agreed already, with Liverpool set to pay an initial £55 million, plus a further £5 million in add-ons, from the summer of 2026.

This structure reflects Liverpool’s careful financial planning while allowing Rennes to maximise value for one of their most prized assets.

Jacquet’s rise at Rennes has been rapid. Having broken into the first team at a young age, he has earned plaudits for his composure, his talent and his future potential.

Liverpool beat Premier League rivals Chelsea

Liverpool’s decisive move comes after strong interest from several Premier League rivals, most notably Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea had explored the deal earlier in the window but ultimately pulled back due to internal squad considerations, while United were reported to have made a late attempt to hijack the transfer.

Liverpool’s advantage lay in early engagement and clarity. The club presented Jacquet with a clear pathway to first-team involvement, alongside a long-term sporting project built around sustained competitiveness domestically and in Europe.

That vision proved decisive in convincing both the player and Rennes.

