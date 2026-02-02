Sandro Tonali to Arsenal transfer story gets brutal response from Newcastle sources

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United sources have seemingly been left less than impressed by the Sandro Tonali to Arsenal transfer story that broke earlier today.

According to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, the Magpies see this story as “stupid” and “complete rubbish”, so that surely puts all that to bed.

See below for Edwards’ post on X, which came not that long after a surprise claim being made by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg…

Newcastle United have described stories claiming Arsenal have made a late attempt to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali as “stupid” and “complete rubbish.” But other than that, it’s a good story. #nufc — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) February 2, 2026

Sandro Tonali to Arsenal transfer story from earlier today…

And see below for Plettenberg’s post about Arsenal exploring a Deadline Day move for Tonali, even if he added that it looked unlikely due to Newcastle not wanting to sell the Italy international and rejecting an initial approach…

?? EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal are exploring a surprising Deadline Day move for Sandro #Tonali. Very difficult at this stage, as Newcastle have rejected an initial approach.@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/13lSEw5pmK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 2, 2026

It is worth noting that no other sources today have claimed Arsenal made any kind of contact over signing Tonali.

The Gunners may well have some kind of interest in Tonali, who is a top midfielder who’s proven himself in the Premier League.

Still, it’s also a position Arsenal have a lot of good options in, so it’s not clear the 25-year-old would definitely get a lot of opportunities to start games for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Could Newcastle struggle to keep Sandro Tonali?

Newcastle lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool in the summer when a big enough bid came in, so could we see something similar happen with Tonali in the near future?

Nothing can be ruled out, of course, but it perhaps seems unlikely as Tonali is under contract until 2029 and clearly an important part of this team.

Tonali has also seemed pretty happy with life at St James’ Park, and there doesn’t seem an obvious reason for him to give up on Eddie Howe’s promising project.

Still, similarly to Isak, if Tonali attracts interest from even bigger clubs then perhaps he’ll push for a move, and that would give Newcastle something to think about.

For now, there’s little sign of any of that happening.