Newcastle United offered chance to sign former Premier League striker struggling right now

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to bring Jhon Durán back to the Premier League before the transfer deadline, as intermediaries explore options for the forward’s future.

According to TEAMtalk, the Magpies are among several English clubs made aware of Durán’s availability amid uncertainty surrounding his current loan spell in Turkey.

The 22-year-old striker is currently on loan at Fenerbahçe from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, but the move has not gone entirely to plan.

Durán has managed just three goals in 10 league appearances, struggling to build momentum after missing nearly two months of the season through injury before returning in November.

That lack of rhythm has prompted discussions over a potential change of scenery before the window closes.

Newcastle United hold interest in Durán

Newcastle are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, with the club open to opportunistic additions if the right profile becomes available.

Durán’s name has also been circulated to Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United, showing the belief that the striker could still thrive back in England under the right conditions.

However, Premier League sides face stiff competition from France. Lille are currently regarded as frontrunners, with talks ongoing over a potential move to Ligue 1 ahead of the deadline.

Lille’s interest is said to be driven by their track record of developing young attackers and providing a platform for players to rediscover form.

Durán proved himself in the Premier League

Despite his difficult campaign in Turkey, Durán’s previous spell in English football remains an encouraging reference point.

The Colombian joined Aston Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023 and went on to score 15 goals in 55 Premier League appearances.

ESPN described Durán as “one of the most lethal strikers in Europe” for his performances during his time at Aston Villa.

Ultimately, his Villa exit came down to competition rather than a lack of ability.

With Unai Emery firmly committed to Ollie Watkins as his first-choice forward, regular minutes proved hard to come by, prompting Durán’s move abroad.

Sky reporter drops Arsenal bombshell as Newcastle United star is targeted