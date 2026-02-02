Newcastle United star wanted by Championship club ahead of transfer deadline

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Leicester City are exploring a move for Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles, as the Foxes look to inject leadership and defensive solidity into a season that has not gone according to plan, as reported by BBC.

With the club struggling to find consistency in the Championship, caretaker manager Andy King is understood to be pushing for reinforcements who can provide both immediate impact and dressing-room authority.

Lascelles is approaching the final months of his contract at St James’ Park and has long been expected to move on at the end of the season.

Leicester’s interest reflects a growing belief that experience, rather than youth alone, is required to arrest their slide and mount a credible push up the table.

Newcastle United defender is known for his leadership

Since arriving from Nottingham Forest in 2014, Lascelles has been a central figure in Newcastle’s modern history.

The 32-year-old has amassed 253 appearances for the club, captaining them through periods of transition, promotion battles, and their eventual re-establishment as a Premier League force.

His organisational skills, aerial strength, and no-nonsense defending have made him a respected figure on and off the pitch.

However, his role has diminished significantly this season under Eddie Howe.

With Newcastle investing heavily in their defensive unit and competition for places intensifying, Lascelles has been limited to just two Premier League appearances, totalling only 19 minutes of league action.

While still valued for his professionalism, he is no longer a regular part of Howe’s matchday plans.

💪 Jamaal Lascelles, the man who stood up for Newcastle United in its hour of need. ⚫️ Made captain aged 22. Lived the journey from the Championship to the Champions League. ⚪️ A leader in every sense of the word. Give the man a testimonial @NUFC. pic.twitter.com/5IVuJX8XzN — Jordan Cronin (@jordancronin_) February 1, 2026

Leicester City need more strength in defense

For Leicester, the attraction is clear. The Foxes have lacked defensive stability and leadership during a turbulent campaign, and Lascelles’ profile fits the brief of a short-term solution.

Beyond his on-field attributes, his experience of promotion battles and high-pressure environments could prove invaluable to a squad attempting to rediscover belief.

Leicester view him as a potential organiser at the back, capable of helping younger defenders through difficult spells.

Rather than chasing potential alone, the Foxes appear focused on acquiring proven leadership to stabilise their season.

For Lascelles, a move could offer regular football and a fresh challenge.

Sky reporter drops Arsenal bombshell as Newcastle United star is targeted