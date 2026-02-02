Arsenal involved in club to club negotiations to sign talented young striker

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have begun exploratory discussions with Heart of Midlothian over a potential move for highly rated teenage attacker James Wilson, as the club continue to strengthen their pipeline of elite young talent.



The development is revealed by respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reports that an initial loan-based structure is currently being discussed between the two clubs.

At just 18 years old, Wilson has already achieved a milestone few players reach so early in their careers, having earned senior international caps for the Scotland national football team.

That rapid rise has put him firmly on the radar of clubs beyond Scotland, with Arsenal now positioning themselves to secure closer access to his development.

The reason why James Wilson appeals to Arsenal

Wilson’s versatility is a major factor behind Arsenal’s interest. Comfortable operating both as a central striker and on the right wing, he offers tactical flexibility Mikel Arteta wants.

The Gunners value forwards who can interchange positions, press intelligently, and contribute in multiple phases of play, qualities Wilson has already shown flashes of despite limited senior exposure.

This season, the teenager has scored two goals in ten appearances for Hearts. While those numbers may appear modest on the surface, Arsenal’s recruitment team are understood to be looking beyond raw statistics.

International pedigree and tournament impact

Wilson’s reputation was significantly enhanced during last year’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying campaign, where he emerged as one of Scotland’s best performers.

The forward scored four goals in six appearances, catching the attention of scouts across Europe with his sharp finishing and confidence on the international stage.

That tournament run is widely viewed as a key reason Arsenal accelerated their interest.

From Hearts’ perspective, the preference for a loan-based arrangement reflects a desire to protect Wilson’s long-term development.

The Scottish club are keen to ensure he continues to receive meaningful minutes while benefiting from exposure to a higher-level training environment.

Arsenal, meanwhile, see a loan as a low-risk pathway to monitor his progress closely before committing to any permanent move.

