Sidiki Cherif edges closer to Fenerbahce move despite Palace links

Sidiki Cherif in action. (Image via MediaFoot)

Crystal Palace’s plans to reshape their attack have suffered a setback, with Angers forward Sidiki Cherif choosing a move to Fenerbahçe instead of a switch to Selhurst Park.



The development was first reported by Florian Plettenberg, showing Palace’s increasingly urgent search for a new centre-forward as the transfer deadline approaches.

Cherif had emerged as a leading candidate to strengthen Palace’s attacking options, with head coach Oliver Glasner keen to secure a reliable replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace were understood to have made significant progress, including reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Angers striker.

However, the Premier League side have now been beaten to the deal by Fenerbahçe, who moved decisively to wrap up negotiations.

Fenerbahçe win race to sign Sidiki Cherif

A verbal agreement has reportedly been struck between Angers and Fenerbahçe, with Cherif set to arrive in Istanbul initially on loan, accompanied by an obligation to buy.

The structure of the deal appears to have appealed to both the French club and the player, offering regular football and a prominent role in a side competing for domestic honours and European qualification.

For Palace, the missed opportunity is a blow, particularly given the timing. With Mateta edging closer to an exit, the Eagles are working against the clock to secure a new striker before the window shuts at on Monday.

Mateta exit is forcing Palace to sign a new attacker

Mateta is widely expected to complete a move to AC Milan, having made it clear he is seeking a new challenge.

His potential departure leaves Palace short of proven options through the middle, increasing the importance of landing a replacement who can adapt quickly to Premier League demands.

Attention has now shifted firmly towards Jørgen Strand Larsen, the Norway international currently at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Palace are confident of securing his signature, despite strong competition from other Premier League sides.

While missing out on Sidiki Cherif is a disappointment, Crystal Palace appear determined to act swiftly and decisively.

With Mateta’s exit looming and time running out, the Eagles are expected to push hard for Strand Larsen in the final stages of the transfer window.

