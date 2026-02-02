Arsenal consider Deadline Day move for Newcastle United midfielder

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal have emerged as surprise late-window admirers of Sandro Tonali, with reports suggesting the North London club have explored the feasibility of a Deadline Day move for the Newcastle United midfielder.



The development is reported by Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, who indicated that while interest is genuine, the chances of a deal being completed remain extremely slim at this advanced stage of the transfer window.

Newcastle United have already rejected an initial approach, making their stance clear that Tonali is not for sale.

Arsenal’s enquiry is understood to be driven by fresh injury concerns in midfield, with Mikel Merino now expected to miss a significant period after suffering a suspected broken bone.

While the club have yet to confirm a definitive return date, early indications suggest the injury could sideline the Spaniard for an extended spell.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal are exploring a surprising Deadline Day move for Sandro #Tonali. Very difficult at this stage, as Newcastle have rejected an initial approach.@SkySportDE 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/13lSEw5pmK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 2, 2026

Arsenal are looking to add depth to their midfield

With Arsenal competing across multiple fronts, Mikel Arteta is eager to ensure his squad remains deep and versatile heading into the decisive phase of the season.

Merino’s injury has reduced options in central midfield, particularly in matches requiring control, intensity, and tactical discipline.

Tonali is viewed internally at Arsenal as a player capable of elevating their midfield immediately

His ability to dictate tempo, cover ground defensively, and contribute in possession makes him an attractive, albeit ambitious, target.

Newcastle United hold firm position

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Newcastle have no intention of weakening their squad at such a late stage.

Tonali is regarded as a core member of their starting XI and a key figure in their long-term project.

With little time left to source a replacement, Newcastle are understood to have shut the door firmly on negotiations.

Only an extraordinary offer would even prompt internal discussions, a scenario Arsenal themselves recognise as unrealistic given financial constraints and timing.

While Arsenal technically still have time to test Newcastle’s resolve with another approach, the likelihood of Tonali swapping St James’ Park for the Emirates before the deadline appears remote.

Report: Arsenal eye versatile Real Madrid gem as their next signing