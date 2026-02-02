Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips offered lifeline by two Premier League clubs

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s relationship with Kalvin Phillips appears to be nearing a decisive breaking point, with the Premier League giants now prepared to sanction his exit in the final hours of the transfer window.



Signed from Leeds United in 2022 for a fee believed to be around £45 million, Phillips’ move to the Etihad has failed to deliver on expectations, and City’s patience has now worn thin, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Despite being tied to a contract that runs until June 2028, Phillips’ standing within the squad has deteriorated sharply.

The midfielder has just made one appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, which came in the EFL Cup this season.

His limited game time, coupled with underwhelming loan spells away from Manchester, has significantly reduced his market value, leaving City facing a difficult balancing act between cutting their losses and finding a deal that works financially.

Man City valuation and wage complications

Sources close to the situation suggest City are willing to open negotiations at around £10 million, a stark contrast to their original investment.

There is also an acceptance that the fee could drop further if it helps facilitate a permanent exit.

The biggest stumbling block, however, remains Phillips’ salary.

Earning in the region of £150,000-£165,000 per week, the England international is priced out of contention for many potential suitors.

As a result, City may be forced to subsidise part of his wages to get a deal over the line.

Interest from Premier League clubs in Kalvin Phillips

As the deadline approaches, two Premier League sides have emerged as leading contenders.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a move amid uncertainty over the future of João Gomes.

Wolves’ interest centres on a loan deal that would include an option to buy, allowing them to add experience without an immediate financial outlay.

Meanwhile, Burnley are pushing hard in their fight against relegation. Burnley are the only club willing to guarantee Phillips a regular starting role, a factor that could weigh heavily in his decision-making.

Elsewhere, Everton and Leeds United are keeping a close eye on developments but remain cautious, waiting to see whether City soften their stance further.

For Phillips, this next move may define the remainder of his career. However, another unsuccessful spell could see his standing at the top level erode beyond repair.

