Talks held: Tottenham launch surprise move to hijack Arsenal transfer deal on Deadline Day

James Wilson of Hearts is being linked with Arsenal and Tottenham (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly working on a deal for talented young Hearts striker James Wilson, who is also a Deadline Day target for rivals Arsenal.

The two north London sides look to be going head to head for Wilson’s signature in what is likely to be a loan move for their Under-21 teams.

See below for Sky Sports News’ latest update on the Wilson saga, with Spurs joining the race with Arsenal to try to get this deal done late on in this window, with the deadline now just hours away…

Spurs have entered the race to sign James Wilson from Hearts. North London rivals Arsenal have been holding talks with Hearts over an initial loan deal for the striker

Wilson is not the biggest name, so some fans might be disappointed if this ends up being the full extent of their club’s business today.

Still, the 18-year-old has already played regularly for Hearts and at senior international level with Scotland, so he could be someone with a very bright future in the game.

James Wilson transfer: Where will the Arsenal and Tottenham target end up?

We should know before too long if Wilson ends up leaning towards Arsenal or Tottenham.

As per BBC Sport‘s information as well, the young forward is not considered a first-team signing, so even if the deal goes through it could be a while before his new fans get to see him play.

Wilson may well be tempted by Arsenal as they’re the bigger name and clearly heading in a more positive direction at the moment.

The Gunners also have a famously strong academy, so that could factor into his thinking.

At the same time, however, Tottenham might be able to offer him a more realistic pathway to regular first-team football.

There’d be less competition at Spurs, so that might mean Wilson could realistically get some playing time at senior level in the near future.