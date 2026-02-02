The transfer window is now closed, so we’ve rounded up every single done deal by all 20 Premier League clubs over the last month.
It wasn’t the most memorable January transfer window, but read on for every done deal as there were some major deals done by the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.
For City, it was a pretty exciting window as Pep Guardiola moved to bring in Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth after his terrific form there in the last year and a half or so.
Meanwhile, Marc Guehi also made the move to the Etihad Stadium to fill the void left by the injured Josko Gvardiol, meaning that long-running saga came to an end a little earlier than expected, with his Crystal Palace contract only a few months away from expiring anyway.
For Arsenal, it was mostly a window of exits, as Ethan Nwaneri joined Marseille on loan, while Oleksandr Zinchenko left for a permanent move to Ajax.
Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher was a big name arrival back to the Premier League, with the former Chelsea midfielder leaving Atletico Madrid after a year and a half to join Tottenham.
Read on for our full list of done deals from this transfer window…
Arsenal
IN
None
OUT
Osman Kamara – Blackburn, undisclosed
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ajax, undisclosed
Louie Copley – Crawley, loan
Ethan Nwaneri – Marseille, loan
Maldini Kacurri – Grimsby, loan
Aston Villa
IN
Tammy Abraham – Besiktas, £18.2m
Alysson – Gremio, £10m
Brian Madjo – Metz, undisclosed
Leon Bailey – Roma, loan recall
Douglas Luiz – Juventus, loan
OUT
Louie Barry – Stockport, loan
Samuel Iling-Junior, Pisa, loan
Ben Broggio – Falkirk, loan
Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba – West Brom, loan
Evann Guessand – Crystal Palace, loan
Aidan Borland – Swindon, loan
Sil Swinkels – Chesterfield, loan
Donyell Malen – Roma, loan with £21.6m obligation to buy
Finley Munroe – Middlesbrough, undisclosed
Kane Taylor – Oldham, loan
Yasin Ozcan – Besiktas, loan
Bournemouth
IN
Fraser Forster – unattached, free
Alex Toth – Ferencvaros, £13m
Christos Mandas – Lazio, loan
Rayan – Vasco da Gama, £30.3m
OUT
Julian Araujo – Celtic, loan
Antoine Semenyo – Man City, £64m
Noa Boutin – Salisbury, loan
Romain Faivre – Auxerre, undisclosed
Brentford
IN
Kaye Furo – Club Brugge, £8.7m
OUT
Frank Onyeka – Coventry, loan
Iwan Morgan – Shrewsbury Town, loan
Michael Olakigbe – Swindon, loan
Myles Peart-Harris – Oxford, undisclosed
Yunus Emre Konak – Oxford, loan
Matt Cox – Shrewsbury, loan
Chanse Headman – Harrogate, undisclosed
Gustavo Nunes – Swansea, loan
Paris Magoma – Norwich, undisclosed
Brighton
IN
Pascal Gross – Borussia Dortmund, £1.2m
Caylan Vikcers – Barnsley, loan recall
OUT
Brajan Gruda – RB Leipzig, loan
Tommy Watson – Millwall, loan
Jeremy Sarmiento – Middlesbrough, loan
Eiran Cashin – Blackburn, loan
Do-young Yoon – Dordrecht, loan
Facundo Buonanotte – Leeds, loan
Jacob Slater – Harrogate, loan
Ibrahim Osman – Birmingham, loan
Burnley
IN
James Ward-Prowse – West Ham, loan
OUT
Hannes Delcroix – Lugano, undisclosed
Joseph Bevan – Dundee, undisclosed
Luca Koleosho – Paris FC, loan
Brad Grant – released
Joe Bevan – Dundee, undisclosed
Michael Obafemi – Blackpool, loan
Chelsea
IN
Mamadou Sarr – Strasbourg, loan recall
Caleb Wiley – Watford, loan recall
Kiano Dyer – Volendam, loan recall
Yisa Alao – Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed
OUT
David Datro Fofana, Strasbourg, loan
Aaron Anselmino – Strasbourg, loan
Yahya Idrissi – AC Milan, undisclosed
Frankie Runham – Ipswich, loan
Raheem Sterling – released
Leo Castledine – Middlesbrough, undisclosed
Facundo Buonanotte – Brighton, loan recall
Crystal Palace
IN
Evann Guessand – Aston Villa, loan
Brennan Johnson – Tottenham, £35m
Hindolo Mustapha – Nurnberg, loan recall
Danny Imray – Blackpool, loan recall
OUT
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke, loan
Tayo Adaramola – Sheffield Wednesday, loan
Romain Esse – Coventry City, loan
Naouirou Ahamada – Auxerre, undisclosed
Luke Browne – Notts County, undisclosed
Marc Guehi – Man City, £20m
Owen Goodman – Barnlsey, loan
Everton
IN
Harrison Armstrong – Preston, loan recall
OUT
Martin Sherif – Port Vale, loan
Elijah Campbell – Port Vale, loan
Francis Okoronkwo – Doncaster, loan
Harry Tryer – Cardiff, undisclosed
Will Tamen – Tranmere, loan
Roman Dixon – Stockport, loan
Fulham
IN
Oscar Bobb – Man City, £27m
OUT
Aaron Loupalo-Bi – Walsall, loan
Adama Traore – West Ham, undisclosed
Luke Harris – Wycombe, loan
Leeds United
In
Facundo Buonanotte – Brighton, loan
Out
Jack Harrison – Fiorentina, loan
Harry Gray – Rotherham, loan
Liverpool
IN
James McConnell – Ajax, loan recall
Owen Beck – Derby, loan recall
Mor Talla Ndiaye – Amitie FC, undisclosed
OUT
Calum Scanlon – Cardiff, loan
James Norris – Shelbourne, undisclosed
James Balagizi – Forest Green, loan
Manchester City
IN
Sverre Nypan – Middlesbrough, loan recall
Antoine Semenyo – Bournemouth, £64m
Max Alleyne – Watford, loan recall
Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace, £20m
OUT
Kalvin Phillips – Sheff Utd, loan
Justin Oboavwoduo – Juventus, undisclosed
Stefan Ortega – Nottingham Forest, £500,000
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey – Cologne, loan
Emilio Lawrence – Luton, loan
Claudio Echeverri – Girona, loan
Jaden Heskey – Sheffield Wednesday, loan
Oscar Bobb – Fulham, £27m
Stephen Mfuni – Watford, loan
Manchester United
IN
Toby Collyer – West Brom, loan recall
Sonny Aljofree – Notts County, loan recall
Ethan Wheatley – Northampton, loan recall
Elyh Harrison – Shrewsbury, loan recall
Habeeb Ogunneye – Newport, loan recall
Joe Hugill – Barnet, loan recall
Harry Amass – Sheffield Wednesday, loan recall
OUT
Ethan Wheatley – Bradford City, loan
Sam Mather – Kayserispor, undisclosed
Harry Amass – Norwich, loan
Joe Hugill – Kilmarnock, undisclosed
Newcastle United
IN
None
OUT
Antonio Cordero – Cadiz, loan
Ben Parkinson – Falkirk, undisclosed
Joe Brayson – Morpeth Town, loan
Joe White – Bradford, loan
Harrison Ashby – Bradford, loan
Nottingham Forest
IN
Stefan Ortega – Manchester City, £500,000
Lorenzo Lucca – Napoli, loan
OUT
Esapa Osong – Fleetwood, loan
Arnaud Kalimuendo – Eintracht Frankfurt, loan
Josh Powell – Fleetwood, loan
Jamie McDonnell – Oxford Utd, undisclosed
Jack Thompson – Barrow, loan
Sunderland
IN
Jocelin Ta Bi – Maccabi Netanya, undisclosed
Melker Ellborg – Malmo, £3.4m
OUT
Adil Aouchiche – Schalke, undisclosed
Patrick Roberts – Birmingham, undisclosed
Leo Hjelde – Sheffield United, loan
Anthony Patterson – Millwall, loan
Timothee Pembele – Le Havre, loan
Jay Matete – MK Dons, undisclosed
Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi – Shrewsbury, loan
Jake Waters – Spennymoor Town, loan
Dan Neil – Ipswich, loan
Aji Alese – Portsmouth, loan
Ben Middlemas – Swindon, undisclosed
Joe Anderson – Barrow, undisclosed
Tymur Tutierov – Exeter, loan
Arthur Masuaku – Lens, loan
Tottenham
IN
Conor Gallagher – Atletico Madrid, £34m
George Abbott – Wycombe, loan recall
Alfie Dorrington – Aberdeen, loan recall
Mason Melia – St Patrick’s Athletic, undisclosed
Souza – Santos, £13m
OUT
George Abbott – Mansfield Town, loan
Alfie Dorrington – Salford City, loan
Herbie James – Cardiff City, undisclosed
Brennan Johnson – Crystal Palace, £35m
Kota Takai – Borussia Monchengladbach, loan
Manor Solomon – Fiorentina, loan
Jamie Donley – Oxford, loan
Oliver Irow – Mansfield, loan
Min-hyeok Yang – Coventry City, loan
Damola Ajayi – Doncaster, loan
Dane Scarlett – Hibernian, loan
Yusuf Akhamrich – Bristol Rovers, loan
West Ham
IN
Pablo Felipe – Gil Vicente, £20m
Taty Castellanos – Lazio, £25.2m
Keiber Lamadrid – Deportivo La Guaira, loan
Adama Traore – Fulham, undisclosed
OUT
Lucas Paqueta – Flamengo, £36.5m
Guido Rodriguez – Valencia, undisclosed
Niclas Fullkrug – AC Milan, loan
Luis Guilherme – Sporting, £17.5m
Krisztian Hegyi – MTK Budapest, loan
Callum Marshall – Bochum, loan
George Earthy – Bristol City, loan
Junior Robinson – Boreham Wood, loan
Andy Irving – Sparta Prague, undisclosed
Kaelen Casey – Leyton Orient, loan
James Ward-Prowse – Burnley, loan
Emeka Adiele – FC Utrecht, undisclosed
Wolves
IN
Pedro Lima – Porto, loan recall
OUT
Fer Lopez – Celta Vigo, loan
Alfie Pond – Crewe, loan
Ki-Jana Hoever – Sheffield United, loan
Marshall Munetsi – Paris FC, loan
Fletcher Holman – Swindon, undisclosed
Temple Ojinnaka – Shrewsbury, loan
Tawanda Chirewa – Barnsley, loan
