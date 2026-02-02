Oleksandr Zinchenko, Antoine Semenyo, and Conor Gallagher (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Michael Regan, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The transfer window is now closed, so we’ve rounded up every single done deal by all 20 Premier League clubs over the last month.

It wasn’t the most memorable January transfer window, but read on for every done deal as there were some major deals done by the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

For City, it was a pretty exciting window as Pep Guardiola moved to bring in Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth after his terrific form there in the last year and a half or so.

Meanwhile, Marc Guehi also made the move to the Etihad Stadium to fill the void left by the injured Josko Gvardiol, meaning that long-running saga came to an end a little earlier than expected, with his Crystal Palace contract only a few months away from expiring anyway.

For Arsenal, it was mostly a window of exits, as Ethan Nwaneri joined Marseille on loan, while Oleksandr Zinchenko left for a permanent move to Ajax.

Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher was a big name arrival back to the Premier League, with the former Chelsea midfielder leaving Atletico Madrid after a year and a half to join Tottenham.

Read on for our full list of done deals from this transfer window…

Arsenal

IN

None

OUT

Osman Kamara – Blackburn, undisclosed

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ajax, undisclosed

Louie Copley – Crawley, loan

Ethan Nwaneri – Marseille, loan

Maldini Kacurri – Grimsby, loan

Aston Villa

IN

Tammy Abraham – Besiktas, £18.2m

Alysson – Gremio, £10m

Brian Madjo – Metz, undisclosed

Leon Bailey – Roma, loan recall

Douglas Luiz – Juventus, loan

OUT

Louie Barry – Stockport, loan

Samuel Iling-Junior, Pisa, loan

Ben Broggio – Falkirk, loan

Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba – West Brom, loan

Evann Guessand – Crystal Palace, loan

Aidan Borland – Swindon, loan

Sil Swinkels – Chesterfield, loan

Donyell Malen – Roma, loan with £21.6m obligation to buy

Finley Munroe – Middlesbrough, undisclosed

Kane Taylor – Oldham, loan

Yasin Ozcan – Besiktas, loan

Bournemouth

IN

Fraser Forster – unattached, free

Alex Toth – Ferencvaros, £13m

Christos Mandas – Lazio, loan

Rayan – Vasco da Gama, £30.3m

OUT

Julian Araujo – Celtic, loan

Antoine Semenyo – Man City, £64m

Noa Boutin – Salisbury, loan

Romain Faivre – Auxerre, undisclosed

Brentford

IN

Kaye Furo – Club Brugge, £8.7m

OUT

Frank Onyeka – Coventry, loan

Iwan Morgan – Shrewsbury Town, loan

Michael Olakigbe – Swindon, loan

Myles Peart-Harris – Oxford, undisclosed

Yunus Emre Konak – Oxford, loan

Matt Cox – Shrewsbury, loan

Chanse Headman – Harrogate, undisclosed

Gustavo Nunes – Swansea, loan

Paris Magoma – Norwich, undisclosed

Brighton

IN

Pascal Gross – Borussia Dortmund, £1.2m

Caylan Vikcers – Barnsley, loan recall

OUT

Brajan Gruda – RB Leipzig, loan

Tommy Watson – Millwall, loan

Jeremy Sarmiento – Middlesbrough, loan

Eiran Cashin – Blackburn, loan

Do-young Yoon – Dordrecht, loan

Facundo Buonanotte – Leeds, loan

Jacob Slater – Harrogate, loan

Ibrahim Osman – Birmingham, loan

Burnley

IN

James Ward-Prowse – West Ham, loan

OUT

Hannes Delcroix – Lugano, undisclosed

Joseph Bevan – Dundee, undisclosed

Luca Koleosho – Paris FC, loan

Brad Grant – released

Joe Bevan – Dundee, undisclosed

Michael Obafemi – Blackpool, loan

Chelsea

IN

Mamadou Sarr – Strasbourg, loan recall

Caleb Wiley – Watford, loan recall

Kiano Dyer – Volendam, loan recall

Yisa Alao – Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed

OUT

David Datro Fofana, Strasbourg, loan

Aaron Anselmino – Strasbourg, loan

Yahya Idrissi – AC Milan, undisclosed

Frankie Runham – Ipswich, loan

Raheem Sterling – released

Leo Castledine – Middlesbrough, undisclosed

Facundo Buonanotte – Brighton, loan recall

Crystal Palace

IN

Evann Guessand – Aston Villa, loan

Brennan Johnson – Tottenham, £35m

Hindolo Mustapha – Nurnberg, loan recall

Danny Imray – Blackpool, loan recall

OUT

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke, loan

Tayo Adaramola – Sheffield Wednesday, loan

Romain Esse – Coventry City, loan

Naouirou Ahamada – Auxerre, undisclosed

Luke Browne – Notts County, undisclosed

Marc Guehi – Man City, £20m

Owen Goodman – Barnlsey, loan

Everton

IN

Harrison Armstrong – Preston, loan recall

OUT

Martin Sherif – Port Vale, loan

Elijah Campbell – Port Vale, loan

Francis Okoronkwo – Doncaster, loan

Harry Tryer – Cardiff, undisclosed

Will Tamen – Tranmere, loan

Roman Dixon – Stockport, loan

Fulham

IN

Oscar Bobb – Man City, £27m

OUT

Aaron Loupalo-Bi – Walsall, loan

Adama Traore – West Ham, undisclosed

Luke Harris – Wycombe, loan

Leeds United

In

Facundo Buonanotte – Brighton, loan

Out

Jack Harrison – Fiorentina, loan

Harry Gray – Rotherham, loan

Liverpool

IN

James McConnell – Ajax, loan recall

Owen Beck – Derby, loan recall

Mor Talla Ndiaye – Amitie FC, undisclosed

OUT

Calum Scanlon – Cardiff, loan

James Norris – Shelbourne, undisclosed

James Balagizi – Forest Green, loan

Manchester City

IN

Sverre Nypan – Middlesbrough, loan recall

Antoine Semenyo – Bournemouth, £64m

Max Alleyne – Watford, loan recall

Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace, £20m

OUT

Kalvin Phillips – Sheff Utd, loan

Justin Oboavwoduo – Juventus, undisclosed

Stefan Ortega – Nottingham Forest, £500,000

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey – Cologne, loan

Emilio Lawrence – Luton, loan

Claudio Echeverri – Girona, loan

Jaden Heskey – Sheffield Wednesday, loan

Oscar Bobb – Fulham, £27m

Stephen Mfuni – Watford, loan

Manchester United

IN

Toby Collyer – West Brom, loan recall

Sonny Aljofree – Notts County, loan recall

Ethan Wheatley – Northampton, loan recall

Elyh Harrison – Shrewsbury, loan recall

Habeeb Ogunneye – Newport, loan recall

Joe Hugill – Barnet, loan recall

Harry Amass – Sheffield Wednesday, loan recall

OUT

Ethan Wheatley – Bradford City, loan

Sam Mather – Kayserispor, undisclosed

Harry Amass – Norwich, loan

Joe Hugill – Kilmarnock, undisclosed

Newcastle United

IN

None

OUT

Antonio Cordero – Cadiz, loan

Ben Parkinson – Falkirk, undisclosed

Joe Brayson – Morpeth Town, loan

Joe White – Bradford, loan

Harrison Ashby – Bradford, loan

Nottingham Forest

IN

Stefan Ortega – Manchester City, £500,000

Lorenzo Lucca – Napoli, loan

OUT

Esapa Osong – Fleetwood, loan

Arnaud Kalimuendo – Eintracht Frankfurt, loan

Josh Powell – Fleetwood, loan

Jamie McDonnell – Oxford Utd, undisclosed

Jack Thompson – Barrow, loan

Sunderland

IN

Jocelin Ta Bi – Maccabi Netanya, undisclosed

Melker Ellborg – Malmo, £3.4m

OUT

Adil Aouchiche – Schalke, undisclosed

Patrick Roberts – Birmingham, undisclosed

Leo Hjelde – Sheffield United, loan

Anthony Patterson – Millwall, loan

Timothee Pembele – Le Havre, loan

Jay Matete – MK Dons, undisclosed

Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi – Shrewsbury, loan

Jake Waters – Spennymoor Town, loan

Dan Neil – Ipswich, loan

Aji Alese – Portsmouth, loan

Ben Middlemas – Swindon, undisclosed

Joe Anderson – Barrow, undisclosed

Tymur Tutierov – Exeter, loan

Arthur Masuaku – Lens, loan

Tottenham

IN

Conor Gallagher – Atletico Madrid, £34m

George Abbott – Wycombe, loan recall

Alfie Dorrington – Aberdeen, loan recall

Mason Melia – St Patrick’s Athletic, undisclosed

Souza – Santos, £13m

OUT

George Abbott – Mansfield Town, loan

Alfie Dorrington – Salford City, loan

Herbie James – Cardiff City, undisclosed

Brennan Johnson – Crystal Palace, £35m

Kota Takai – Borussia Monchengladbach, loan

Manor Solomon – Fiorentina, loan

Jamie Donley – Oxford, loan

Oliver Irow – Mansfield, loan

Min-hyeok Yang – Coventry City, loan

Damola Ajayi – Doncaster, loan

Dane Scarlett – Hibernian, loan

Yusuf Akhamrich – Bristol Rovers, loan

West Ham

IN

Pablo Felipe – Gil Vicente, £20m

Taty Castellanos – Lazio, £25.2m

Keiber Lamadrid – Deportivo La Guaira, loan

Adama Traore – Fulham, undisclosed

OUT

Lucas Paqueta – Flamengo, £36.5m

Guido Rodriguez – Valencia, undisclosed

Niclas Fullkrug – AC Milan, loan

Luis Guilherme – Sporting, £17.5m

Krisztian Hegyi – MTK Budapest, loan

Callum Marshall – Bochum, loan

George Earthy – Bristol City, loan

Junior Robinson – Boreham Wood, loan

Andy Irving – Sparta Prague, undisclosed

Kaelen Casey – Leyton Orient, loan

James Ward-Prowse – Burnley, loan

Emeka Adiele – FC Utrecht, undisclosed

Wolves

IN

Pedro Lima – Porto, loan recall

OUT

Fer Lopez – Celta Vigo, loan

Alfie Pond – Crewe, loan

Ki-Jana Hoever – Sheffield United, loan

Marshall Munetsi – Paris FC, loan

Fletcher Holman – Swindon, undisclosed

Temple Ojinnaka – Shrewsbury, loan

Tawanda Chirewa – Barnsley, loan