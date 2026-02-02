"Bizarre" - Man United star's transfer suddenly collapses after director's last-minute intervention

Tyrell Malacia reacts during a game for Manchester United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Tyrell Malacia’s transfer away from Manchester United has reportedly collapsed at the last minute after a dramatic intervention from Jason Wilcox.

The Red Devils left-back had been on his way to join an unspecified Turkish club, and was keen for the transfer to go through.

However, as reported below by Joost Blaauwhof on X, Wilcox called Malacia to cancel the deal late on, leaving the player frustrated as he wanted to leave…

NIEUWS: Bizarre deadlineday voor Tyrell Malacia. Linksback was onderweg naar Istanbul, toen Jason Wilcox (technisch directeur) hem tóch terugriep naar Manchester United. Beleidsmaker van gedachten veranderd, tot frustratie van Nederlander, die transfer wilde. Zo meer @VI_nl ?? pic.twitter.com/y115nzX7X7 — Joost Blaauwhof (@joost_blaauwhof) February 2, 2026

Blaauwhof posted: “NEWS: Bizarre deadline day for Tyrell Malacia. The left-back was on his way to Istanbul when Jason Wilcox (technical director) suddenly called him back to Manchester United after all. Decision-maker changed his mind, to the frustration of the Dutchman, who wanted the transfer.”

Manchester United make surprise Tyrell Malacia transfer decision

It’s not clear why Man Utd have suddenly decided to keep Malacia after his total lack of impact during his time at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has played only 48 games in four years with United, and 39 of those came in his first season.

Perhaps the recent injury to Patrick Dorgu means MUFC are keen to keep Malacia around for squad depth, but it’s still hard to imagine him getting much playing time between now and the end of the season.

The Netherlands international previously looked like a top talent at former club Feyenoord, but injuries have hampered his progress at United and his career seems to be in major disarray now.

Malacia would surely have benefited from being allowed to leave and start a new challenge elsewhere, but he’s been surprisingly called back now and he’ll most likely just spend the next few months warming the bench and enduring further damage to his career.