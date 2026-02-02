The reason why Chelsea moved away from Jérémy Jacquet deal has emerged

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have cooled their interest in Jérémy Jacquet following a significant shift in circumstances over the past 48 hours, clearing the path for Liverpool to move decisively for the Rennes defender.



The update was provided by well-connected journalist Ben Jacobs, who revealed how quickly the balance of the deal has swung in Liverpool’s favour.

Jacquet has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs after an impressive rise in Stade Rennais colours, but Liverpool’s groundwork has proven decisive.

The Reds are understood to have opened dialogue more than three weeks ago before ramping up negotiations in recent days, pushing to pre-agree terms and move swiftly towards completion.

That decisive approach has now paid off, with Jacquet’s medical scheduled to take place on Monday.

Why Chelsea pulled back from moving for Jacquet

From Chelsea’s perspective, the change has been driven more by internal planning than by any sudden doubts over Jacquet’s quality.

The club were fully aware of Rennes’ valuation and, crucially, did not see personal terms as a stumbling block. However, developments within Chelsea’s own defensive department have altered the equation.

The impending return of Mamadou Sarr from his loan spell at RC Strasbourg has bolstered depth at centre-back, reducing the urgency to recruit externally.

At the same time, Chelsea remain keen to protect the pathway of highly rated academy talent Josh Acheampong, who is viewed internally as a long-term option rather than a player to be blocked by another young signing.

With no appetite to sell Acheampong and a reluctance to overcrowd the position, Chelsea have now stepped away from the deal entirely, allowing Liverpool a clear run.

Liverpool now ready to take final steps

For Liverpool, Jacquet fits neatly into their long-term recruitment strategy.

The club have been actively planning for the future of their defensive unit, blending experience with emerging talent capable of becoming world class.

Liverpool see Jacquet as both a short-term reinforcement and a long-term asset, particularly with the club keen to stay competitive domestically and in Europe.

With a medical now imminent, Jacquet looks set to become the latest example of Liverpool’s ambitious approach paying dividends in the transfer market.

