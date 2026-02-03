Mikel Arteta refuses to rule out emergency Arsenal move for Champions League winner

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sparked intense transfer speculation after refusing to dismiss the possibility of re-signing former Gunners star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Speaking during Monday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, Arteta admitted the club is “exploring every option” to bolster a depleted midfield.

Arsenal could re-sign Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

The 32-year-old free agent, who has been training with Arsenal since November to maintain his fitness, is legally available to sign outside the transfer window.

When asked directly if the Oxlade-Chamberlain could be handed a short-term contract, Arteta offered a cryptic but open-ended response.

He said: “We need to do everything that we possibly can to see if we have a player that is available. If we don’t, we keep what we have.”

The transfer speculations comes as a direct result of a significant injury to Mikel Merino.

The Spanish international is set to undergo surgery on a fractured bone in his right foot sustained during the recent clash with Manchester United.

With the winter window now closed, the free-agent market, and specifically a player already integrated into the training environment, presents a rare lifeline.

Why Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a masterstroke signing for Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool holds the trophy during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda...
(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

While injuries have plagued Oxlade-Chamberlain since his departure from Liverpool and a brief stint at Besiktas, his return would offer Arsenal much-needed tactical flexibility.

Having played nearly 200 games for the club between 2011 and 2017, his familiarity with the “Arsenal way” is a significant advantage.

Club Appearances Goals Assists
Arsenal 198 20 28
Liverpool 146 18 15

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stats for Liverpool and Arsenal

Beyond sentiment, his experience in high-pressure title races and Champions League nights with Liverpool provides a experienced presence for a young squad in a crucial period.

With interest also brewing from Martin O’Neill’s Celtic, Arsenal may have to act quickly if they want to secure the midfielder as an emergency depth option for the season’s final four months.

 

 

