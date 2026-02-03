Arsenal given hope of signing Premier League midfielder in the summer

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s transfer strategy has been forced into an unexpected turn after an injury to one of their midfielders.



The Gunners were left scrambling for cover on Deadline Day after Mikel Merino was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, prompting internal discussions over whether to move aggressively in the market or wait until the summer.

Ultimately, Arsenal opted for restraint. Having already committed significant resources in the previous transfer window, the club were reluctant to sanction another major outlay.

That cautious approach led to widespread speculation, with attention briefly turning to Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United.

Arsenal considered a move for Tonali in the winter window

Reports surfaced suggesting Arsenal had made enquiries into Tonali’s availability late in the window, fuelling excitement among supporters eager for an elite midfield addition.

However, those claims were swiftly played down. Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, dismissed the idea entirely in an interview with Sky Sports, insisting there were no discussions with Arsenal and no intention from Newcastle to entertain a January exit.

“We never had any conversation with Arsenal. Newcastle were never going to let Tonali leave in January. There’s absolutely nothing into it,” Riso said.

While the January links appear to have been overstated, the episode has done little to quieten longer-term talk.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added further clarity, stating that a winter move was never on the table but hinting that the summer could be a different story.

Romano noted on X that Tonali’s situation is one to monitor once the season concludes, with several clubs already attentive to his status.

He wrote:

“Sandro Tonali was never gonna leave Newcastle in January window, never been a possibility. Could be one to watch in the summer with several clubs already keen, but it will depend on Newcastle + not a topic now.”

Tonali offers elite-level experience, tactical intelligence, and the ability to operate in multiple midfield roles and it is easy to see that Arteta would love a midfielder like him in the team.

Gunners could explore Tonali move in summer

With the Gunners hoping to mount another title challenge next season, adding a proven performer rather than a stopgap solution fits their plans.

Newcastle, however, see Tonali as a central figure in their project and are under no pressure to sell.

Only a substantial offer, combined with the right timing, would bring negotiations into play.

January was never the moment for such a deal, but the summer window could reopen conversations.

The Magpies would reportedly demand £80 million for the Italian midfielder, as per Telegraph.

